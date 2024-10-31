Starbucks Is Getting Rid of Controversial Products, Starting This Week

A major change is coming to Starbucks’ drinks menu very soon—and no, we aren’t talking about this year’s holiday lineup. Less than two years after its big debut, Starbucks is pulling all its Oleato beverages following negative reviews—from customers and employees alike—about the drinks’ main ingredient, olive oil, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Oleato products are famously crafted with extra virgin olive oil from the Sicilian company Partanna.

The cancellation includes the Oleato Caffé Latte with Oatmilk, the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut, and the Oleato Golden Cold Foam, the last of which is an add-on option for iced coffee and espresso drinks. Fans of the olive oil-infused drinks have about a week left to get their fix, as Starbucks is expected to remove the items starting Nov. 7.

Starbucks' axing of Oleato products from its menu follows what has already been a troubled financial time for the company. According to preliminary fiscal fourth-quarter results, Starbucks’ same-store sales are down for the third consecutive quarter. CNBC reported that this quarter’s seven percent drop is the worst in company history since COVID-19.

Just days before Oleato’s elimination became public news, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol described the coffee chain’s menu as “overly complex” and hinted at scaling back. (It’s worth noting that the addition of Oleato products was carried out by former CEO Howard Schultz, and the decision to remove the line was set in stone prior to Niccol’s arrival.)

Starbucks first brought its lineup of Oleato products to Italy in Feb. 2023, followed by a small rollout in southern California that spring. Oleato hit stores nationwide at the beginning of 2024.

“It is one of the biggest launches we’ve had in decades,” Schultz told CNN at the time. “Rather than a flavor or a product, it’s really a platform.”

Schultz said the idea of Oleato came to him while vacationing in Sicily, where locals consume one tablespoon of olive oil per day. The thought of combining olive oil and coffee seemed almost natural, despite its distinct flavor and appearance and the extra calories—120 calories per spoonful, to be exact.

And while Schultz firmly believed that Oleato would “transform the coffee industry” and be “a very profitable new addition to the company,” Starbucks baristas and customers would beg to differ.

In fact, several customers who tried the olive oil drinks said it triggered stomach pains and long trips to the bathroom. Others on Reddit said the Oleato products are “all pretty disgusting” and “good despite the olive oil, not because of it.”

“i don’t even know how to describe the reaction i had to it…coffee is not supposed to be SLIMY,” wrote another user.

Coffee lover @brie_qualiteacoffee tried the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and said in an Instagram post that it wasn't for her. "It would keep separating and a layer of olive oil would float at the top," she shared.

Starbucks baristas were also quick to share their behind-the-scenes experiences with the Oleato latte, shaken espresso, and cold foam.

“The only oleato drink that people order at my store is the oleato shaken espresso with toffee nut. It’s really rare though,” reads one comment, to which another Starbucks employee responded, “In five months, I’ve had one ordered, and then she returned it LOL.”

“At my store, i’d say about every 100 drinks there may be 1 oleato something in there. I see what Starbucks was going for, but I cannot believe they thought it would do well! To the average customer drinking OIL just isn’t appetizing. Every little can of the olive oil on our retail shelves is collecting dust. I think it was a waste of money and was a horrible idea!” wrote a barista.

“We sold more summer berries in one day then all Oleatos since it launched for us last May,” revealed a Reddit user, who called the Oleato line “a miserable failure.”