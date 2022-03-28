Travel

Southwest Will Now Let Passengers Do This for the First Time

The shift is significant for an airline known to passengers for its consistency.

By Alesandra Dubin
March 28, 2022
By Alesandra Dubin
March 28, 2022

One of the reasons fans of Southwest Airlines remain devoted to the carrier is that it's long remained consistent in some of its signature policies: no fees to check bags, no seat assignments, and an approach to customer service that is meant to be fuss-free and friendly. But the airline has recently begun to make some changes to these long-held policies and tenets. Read on to find out the latest departure for Southwest Airlines, which is likely to come as a surprise to some longtime flyers.

RELATED: If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn.

Southwest is introducing a new fare category.

Southwest Airlines at the T. F. Green Airport in Warwick Rhode Island
iStock

Southwest Airlines announced it is launching a new fare category called Wanna Get Away Plus. This category will join Southwest's existing Wanna Get Away, Anytime, and Business Select fares, the carrier said in a company announcement. The fare will be available for purchase beginning late in the second quarter of this year.

RELATED: Never Do This When Eating on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn.

The new Wanna Get Away Plus fare category will offer new perks for passengers.

southwest airplane flying
Shutterstock

Wanna Get Away Plus will cost marginally more—a "modest buy-up," according to the statement—but will offer more "flexibility, choice, and rewards" over Wanna Get Away. In addition to the benefits offered in every fare category (two checked bags, no change fees, free TV, movies, and messaging), Wanna Get Away Plus will offer several more perks. These include transferable flight credit, a new benefit that enables passengers to make a one-time transfer of eligible unused flight credit to a new traveler for future use.

Plus, purchases in this fare category will get more flexibility through same-day confirmed change and same-day standby, as well as more earning power with eight times the Rapid Rewards points. (Compare that with six times the points for Wanna Get Away fares.)

RELATED: Never Do This When Your Flight Is Delayed, Experts Warn.

Southwest passengers in other fare categories will gain new privileges, too.

southwest airlines is one of americas most admired companies
Shutterstock

Further, passengers who book refundable Anytime or Business Select fares, as well as Tier Members (which include A-List and A-List Preferred flyers), will get even more benefits. Business Select and Anytime fares will have the same transferable flight credit benefit as Wanna Get Away Plus. Anytime fares will also now get early-bird check-in, priority lane, and express lane benefits.

Tier Members will now also get same-day confirmed changes in addition to same-day standby privileges.

All of these changes across the various categories will go into effect when the new Wanna Get Away Plus option goes live later this year.

RELATED: For more up-to-date travel news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

In another surprising first, Southwest also recently made its seats available for purchase through Kayak.

A woman using her phone while seated in an airport terminal waiting to board a flight
Shutterstock

This isn't the first surprising shift for the change-resistant carrier in recent months. Back in February, one astute reporter at ZDNet noted that Southwest has begun, without fanfare, offering some of its tickets for sale on Kayak. While passengers have long been able to book an American, United, or Delta airline ticket on a third-party travel agent site like Kayak, Southwest has always required passengers to book directly at its own site, Southwest.com.

Previously, Southwest publicly stated the position that it would be able to offer the best customer experience if it limited ticket sales to its own platform. "By utilizing Southwest.com and our call centers, customers can rest at ease knowing that when they go to book with Southwest, they're getting the lowest fare without any strings that online travel agencies might try to sneak in there, such as fees and restrictions," a representative for the airline told ZDNet last year. "This is especially important as a low-cost, low-fare, high-quality airline."

Time will tell how these tweaks affect the customer experience for Southwest flyers.

RELATED: If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Skillful doctor prepare vaccine proficiently before injection . Covid 19 and coronavirus vaccination center service concept .
    Skillful doctor prepare vaccine proficiently before injection . Covid 19 and coronavirus vaccination center service concept .
    Health

    These Three Meds Have Been Recalled, FDA Says

    They could cause "intestinal distress."

  • Olivia Newton-John in 1973
    Olivia Newton-John in 1973
    Culture

    See '70s Icon Olivia Newton-John Now at 73

    Learn about the "Grease" star's life today.

  • A spider in its web outside in someone's yard
    A spider in its web outside in someone's yard
    Smarter Living

    Having This in Your Yard Is Inviting Spiders

    The common feature could bring them inside.

  • fauci warning about increase in COVID cases
    fauci warning about increase in COVID cases
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Warns All Americans to Prepare for This

    Here's what could happen next.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Health

    This Was Jada Pinkett Smith's First Alopecia Sign

    She was terrified when she noticed it.

  • Samuel L. Jackson in 2019
    Samuel L. Jackson in 2019
    Culture

    This Star Says He's Banned From "SNL"

    And he blames this cast member.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group