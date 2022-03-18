The past two years have been a tumultuous time for air travel. Airlines have had change their operations in line with the COVID pandemic—while also having to deal with an increased level of disruptive passengers, who weren't always keen on the new restrictions and rules. Now, many American Airlines customers will be excited to learn that the airline is pulling back one of its major COVID-based policies next month. Read on to find out what the airline will finally let you do again on flights.

American will soon allow passengers to buy alcohol on flights again.

American Airlines announced on March 17 that it will resume the sale of alcohol on certain flights next month, CNBC reported. According to the news outlet, the service will come back to domestic and short-haul international flights starting April 18. This is also the same date when the current federal mask mandate is set to expire, though the date could be pushed back again. It's not yet clear how or if that would affect American's timeline.

You'll be able to buy beer, wine, and spirits in the economy cabin.

First-class passengers on American Airlines flights have been privy to complimentary alcoholic beverages for months now, according to travel news site The Points Guy. But next month, those in Main Cabin Extra seats will also receive complimentary drinks once alcohol sales resume. Passengers in the economy cabin will be able to purchase beer, wine, and spirits on flights that are 250 miles or longer.

According to The Points Guy, wine and spirits will cost $9 each and beer will be available for $8 a bottle. The news outlet also reported that American Airlines will be offering some new liquor options when it brings back alcohol sales, including Aviation Gin and Glenlivet 15 Year Scotch.

American is the last major airline to bring back alcohol sales.

Once American Airlines brings back the sale of alcohol next month, it will be the last of the major U.S. carriers to do so. Like many other airlines, American suspended food and beverage service in 2020 to minimize the spread of COVID. But all the other carriers have already resumed the sale of beer, wine, and spirits, with Southwest Airlines being the most recent on Feb. 16, according to The Points Guy.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

American paused plans to bring back alcohol last year, CNN reported at the time. The airline has been restricting alcohol in part because the mask mandate has led to an influx of unruly passenger cases. According to The Wall Street Journal, American Airlines said that alcohol can contribute to "atypical behavior" in these unruly situations and exacerbate stressful scenarios.

In Aug. 2021, American said it would bring back sales on Jan. 18 before the nationwide mask requirement was pushed back again. "We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers onboard our aircraft," the carrier said in a memo to employees at the time, per CNN.

The airline is also expanding other offerings next month.

Alcohol isn't the only thing on American's mind for April. According to The Points Guy, the airline will also phase in buy-on-board snacks for flights longer than 1,500 miles next month when alcohol sales resume. The prices for these snacks will range from $4 to $6, and the onboard menu will include packaged items such as chips and almonds. Over time, the offerings will grow based on supply chain availability, a spokesperson for the airline told The Points Guy.

