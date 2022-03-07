Even as the world begins to rebound from COVID-19, airlines are still in a much different state than before the pandemic. Besides the federally required safety precautions like wearing a mask while onboard, changes to in-flight service and other amenities have become common as carriers continue to contend with the new realities of traveling by plane. But now, Delta Air Lines has announced that it will finally be allowing passengers to enjoy a relic of pre-pandemic service on flights in the coming weeks. Read on to see what some flyers can look forward to on their next trip.

Delta is bringing back three-course meal service for Delta One passengers on long-haul international flights.

On March 4, Delta Air Lines announced that it would be bringing back full three-course meal service on long-haul transoceanic international flights for its Delta One business class passengers. The changes will take effect on March 15. Previously, the carrier reduced service to a single course meal to cut down on interaction between crew and passengers during the pandemic.

"Customers will again enjoy our chef-curated meals via a multi-step, three-course service," Allison Ausband, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer for Delta, said in a statement.

The airline is also expanding pre-takeoff beverage options and post-meal dessert selections, including custom ice cream sundaes.

But reviving multi-course service isn't the only change coming to flights. Delta One passengers can also expect a wider selection of beverages and bites served before takeoff as well as a post-meal treat.

"Customers can also enjoy more options for their pre-departure beverages, like mimosas, and snack on new cocktail bites before meal service," Ausband said in the statement. "And my personal favorite: customers can again indulge with more dessert options, choosing between one of our decadent plated desserts or an ice cream sundae with an array of topping options."

The airline recently began serving hot meals again in premium cabins on domestic flights.

The news comes just days after Delta revived hot meal service for first-class passengers on March 1. According to the airline, the premium cabin on select flights that are 900 miles or greater now has access to new entree options that include ginger beer-braised osso bucco, wild mushroom ravioli, chicken cacciatore, and French bread pizza, as well as an enhanced dessert selection that ranges from ricotta cheesecake to frozen Greek yogurt with cherry syrup to a strawberry rhubarb and pretzel tart.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Delta also recently made its amenity kit offered to business class passengers more eco-friendly.

And it's not just the meals that are getting revamped for premium passengers. On Jan. 25, Delta announced that it would be getting rid of certain items in amenity kits given to Delta One passengers to cut down on the amount of single-use plastics on each flight as part of its ambitious environment initiative. After the change began rolling out in February, flyers in the business class cabin began receiving a goodie bag specially designed for the airline by Mexican apparel brand Someone Somewhere, featuring new woven bags packed with "sustainable products such as a Someone Somewhere eye mask, Humble Co. bamboo toothbrush and toothpaste, and Grown Alchemist lip balm and lotion."

According to the airline, the change—which marks a departure from its previous partnership with luxury tote company Tumi—will reduce its annual plastic use by 90,000 pounds by eliminating items such as zippers and unsustainable packaging. Delta also notes that Someone Somewhere is a Certified B Corporation whose "mission is to empower the artisans they work with—75 percent of whom are women—to be recognized as independent income-earning leaders in their communities," creating jobs for 250 people in five of Mexico's most vulnerable states.

"As one of the most trusted consumer brands in the world, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to make values-led business decisions that not only deliver on our vision but also positively impact our communities," Sam Sibble, Director of Supply Chain at Delta, said in a statement. "At Delta, we're challenging ourselves to put ever more thought and care into how and from where we source our products. Partnerships like this align with our vision of providing a premium and unique onboard experience while also driving social, economic, and environmental impact."

