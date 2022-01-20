If you've traveled by air at all over the last few decades, you know that the little perks you expect to find in the cabin seem to dwindle more and more with every flight. In many cases, in-flight meals have long been a thing of the past. The same goes for peanuts. In the COVID era, passengers can expect even more restrictions for a range of reasons beyond cost-cutting. In the latest pandemic modification, American Airlines is getting rid of another useful in-flight amenity previously offered to all passengers. Read on to find out what you won't be handed on your next flight.

American Airlines will no longer give out sanitizing wipes to all passengers.

American Airlines will no longer hand out sanitizing wipes to all passengers as they board the plane, according to The Points Guy. In this case, the airline claims it's not a cost-saving measure, but rather the result of limited stock available due to the ongoing supply chain issues plaguing diverse industries and companies across the globe.

The carrier will continue to provide sanitizing wipes to passengers—but only upon request.

According to The Points Guy, American will still continue to provide these sanitizing wipes to passengers who ask for them. But because of limited stock, the flight crew will no longer hand them out to all passengers as they board the aircraft as a matter of protocol.

American will continue requiring masks and upholding other COVID protocols.

Experts largely agree that the risk of COVID transmission through surfaces is low; the primary risk is through respiratory droplets. As such, in keeping with U.S. federal law, American Airlines still requires passengers to "wear a face covering at all times while indoors at the airport and onboard your flight, regardless of vaccination status." According to the airline's stated policy, "If you refuse to wear one, you may be denied boarding and future travel on American. You may also face penalties under federal law."

These rules do not apply to children under 2, or to passengers with disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face covering, and who meet the exemption requirements.

Passengers should travel with their own face coverings, as American may—but may not—be able to provide these. "While limited quantities of face coverings may be available at the gate, they will not be available for every customer on every flight," according to the airline's regularly updated COVID information.

The airline also continues to offer increased flexibility for travelers amid COVID.

While COVID has wrought havoc on many airlines passengers' travel experience—including by way of thousands of canceled flights—pandemic circumstances have also prompted airlines to improve the customer experience through policy tweaks. For instance, like other major airlines, American no longer charges change fees for domestic, short-haul international, and some long-haul international (except in basic economy). Passengers can also now fly standby for free on earlier domestic flights, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to the same destination on the same day.

