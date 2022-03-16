While it may be far from over, certain aspects of life upended by the COVID-19 pandemic are slowly beginning to go back to normal. This is especially true of the travel industry, where lifted restrictions now allow people to finally take the trips, vacations, and family reunions that have been on hold for two years. The latest news comes from Delta Air Lines, which just announced that it would be making some changes to its flights in the coming months as travelers take to the skies once again. Read on to see what the carrier will be doing differently soon.

Delta is adding new flights to European destinations throughout the summer.

In a press release on March 15, Delta announced that it would continue to beef up its transatlantic flight schedule in the coming months. The latest additions to the airline's routes include new flights from Salt Lake City to London's Heathrow Airport beginning May 14. In addition, a new service from New York City John F. Kennedy Airport to Stockholm will also start on June 1.

"Delta has been focused on building back our network to give customers easy, convenient access to wherever they want to go, and we're delivering on that promise with up to 74 daily flights to 21 European destinations from 10 U.S. gateways this summer," Joe Esposito, senior vice president of network planning for Delta, said in the press release.

The latest additions will offer more daily direct flight options from cities across the U.S.

The latest changes to the carrier's schedule come just over a month after it announced it would be adding more flights to popular European destinations in anticipation of increased tourism demand in the wake of lifted travel restrictions. The airline is now the largest trans-Atlantic carrier from Boston and New York, offering 27 daily flights to 20 European cities from JFK airport alone as pre-COVID routes to Brussels, Zurich, Prague, Edinburgh, and Copenhagen are restored. It's also boosting flights from Boston with nine daily flights to nine European locales, increasing the number of available seats by almost 5,000 per week compared to pre-pandemic summer levels.

The coming months will also see flights beefed up in the airline's other hubs across the U.S. From its home base in Atlanta, it will operate 17 daily flights to 14 destinations across Europe, including a bump up to three daily flights to Amsterdam and twice-daily departures to London and Rome. Additionally, a schedule boost in the Midwest will see 14 daily flights from Detroit and Minneapolis to the airline's global hubs in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, as well as nonstop daily service from each to Reykjavik, Munich, and Frankfurt.

West Coast cities will also see an increase in flights as Seattle starts two flights a day to Amsterdam and daily flights to London and Paris in the coming months. The airline is also reviving daily flights from Portland, Oregon to Amsterdam discontinued during COVID-19. And besides the added daily flight to London, Salt Lake City will also serve daily nonstop flights to Paris and Amsterdam.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The airline has also increased the number of upgraded seating options on European routes.

Besides adding more flights, Delta also announced changes in what customers can expect once they're on board. The carrier says recent upgrades to its fleet means that "nearly every flight to Europe" will now offer Delta Premium Select seating. The airline's version of a premium economy cabin comes with multiple perks, including a wider seat, a deeper recline, and an adjustable footrest and leg rest to boost comfort. Passengers flying Premium Select can also expect an upgraded amenity kit when they board, noise-canceling headsets for using seatback entertainment, and "a blanket and memory foam pillow to help them arrive rested and refreshed."

The airline recently relaunched hot meal service on long-haul flights.

News of the updated flight service and upgraded cabin seating comes days after Delta revived hot meal service for first-class passengers on March 1. According to the airline, the premium cabin on select flights that are 900 miles or greater now has access to new entree options that include ginger beer-braised osso bucco, wild mushroom ravioli, chicken cacciatore, and French bread pizza, as well as an enhanced dessert selection that ranges from ricotta cheesecake to frozen Greek yogurt with cherry syrup to a strawberry rhubarb and pretzel tart.

And just previous to its announcement of increased flight volume to Europe, Delta also revived full three-course meal service on long-haul transoceanic international flights for its Delta One business class passengers as of March 15. Previously, the carrier reduced service to a single course meal to cut down on interaction between crew and passengers during the pandemic. Flyers in the premium cabin can also expect a wider selection of drinks and snacks served before takeoff, as well as a post-meal treat.

"Customers can also enjoy more options for their pre-departure beverages, like mimosas, and snack on new cocktail bites before meal service," Allison Ausband, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer for Delta, said in a statement on March 4. "And my personal favorite: customers can again indulge with more dessert options, choosing between one of our decadent plated desserts or an ice cream sundae with an array of topping options."

