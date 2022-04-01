Keeping your family safe is a top priority. Ensuring your home is comfortable, secure, and protected is key—and in the event of an emergency, you want to know right away if something is wrong. We rely on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to alert us of a fire or a leak, but one variety of these alarms has recently been recalled. Read on to learn more about the smoke detector you will need to replace immediately.

The USI 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide Alarms have been recalled.

Universal Security Instruments (USI) has recalled its 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide Alarms, citing failure to alert users to the presence of carbon monoxide. As carbon monoxide is colorless, tasteless, and odorless, it can infiltrate your home without your knowledge and put you and your loved ones at risk. Without a functioning alarm, if there is a carbon monoxide leak, it can lead to poisoning or even death when exposed to high levels.

Devices were recalled as of March 31, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Here's how to check if you have one of these alarms.

You can find the brand name "Universal Security Systems, Inc" or "USI Electric" on the front of alarms, but you'll want to look for two specific model numbers and two date codes to identify alarms are involved in the recall. Consumers can find these details on the back of the alarm—the model number is located on the top left-hand side, while the manufacturing code date is on the bottom left-hand side. To remove your alarm from its mounting bracket, twist it counterclockwise.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Recalled Model MPC322S has sealed batteries that last 10 years and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09. Recalled Model MPC122S has a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02 and is hardwired with a 10-year sealed battery backup. If you detach your alarm and find it is not one of these affected alarms, there is no cause for concern. When you reattach it, be sure to press the test button to ensure the alarm is functioning.

And here's what to do if you have one of the recalled smoke alarms at home.

According to the statement from the CPSC, the alarms were sold at electrical distributors across the company, as well as online at Walmart.com and via other distributors, between June 2017 and Dec. 2019. Prices ranged between $50 and $80, and approximately 8,000 alarms were distributed.

If you believe you purchased a recalled alarm, you should contact USI immediately for a free replacement. The company instructs consumers to leave the recalled alarms in place for use until replacement alarms can be installed.

Customers can reach the company at 877-220-0046 or visit the recall page.

Consumer Reports previously advised against buying one of the recalled alarms.

While there have been no injuries reported in relation to the alarms, USI has received two reports of failure to alarm for the presence of carbon monoxide in a specified time requirement.

However, in Jan. 2021, Consumer Reports reported that one of the recalled alarms, the USI Electric MPC122S, "might alarm too quickly, too late, or not at all, when exposed to carbon monoxide," following performance tests. The entity then labeled the alarm "Don't Buy: Performance Problem," but noted that it did pass both smoke and fire tests.

