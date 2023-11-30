8 Ways to Slow Biological Aging by 6 Years, According to Scientists

If you want to slow biological aging, there are scientifically proven things you can do, according to researchers. After analyzing over 6,500 adults, a new study has found a clear link between high cardiovascular health — as measured by the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 checklist — and slower biological aging. The study found that adults with high cardiovascular health were about six years younger biologically than their chronological age. "We found that higher cardiovascular health is associated with decelerated biological aging, as measured by phenotypic age. We also found a dose-dependent association – as heart health goes up, biological aging goes down," study senior author Nour Makarem, Ph.D., an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, said in a statement. "Phenotypic age is a practical tool to assess our body's biological aging process and a strong predictor of future risk of disease and death." They also found that eight habits, dubbed Life's Essential 8, can help you live longer.

1 Eat a Healthy Diet

It should come as no surprise that eating a healthy diet promotes longevity. Several studies have found links between poor diet and increased heart disease.

2 Be More Active

Another no-brainer: Moving more is good for your health and may improve your chances of living years longer.

3 Quit Smoking

Smoking is one of the top culprits behind preventable cancer. Researchers claim that quitting can help improve your chances of living longer.

4 Get Healthy Sleep

Sleep more and live longer, researchers say. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z's is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

5 Maintain a Healthy Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight, which generally involves a good diet and exercise (both on the list) will also improve longevity.

6 Control Cholesterol

If you want to live longer, control your cholesterol, researchers say. Again, this may involve improving your diet.

7 Watch Blood Sugar

Another diet-related way you can live longer? Pay attention to your blood sugar, making sure it is stable. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: 2 Alternatives That Are Just As Beneficial as Walking 10,000 Steps

8 Manage Blood Pressure

Last but not least, researchers recommend managing blood pressure. If your blood pressure is too high or too low, it can lead to fatal health conditions.