Smarter Living

This Popular Scooter Is Being Pulled After Causing Injuries

There have been several reports of this kids' toy randomly breaking.

By Kali Coleman
October 22, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
October 22, 2020
circle

When it comes to kids' toys, many parents rely on manufacturers to create well-made products that keep their children safe. Unfortunately, unforeseeable problems often arise, and some toys have to be quickly pulled from the shelves. Jakks Pacific has just announced that they have recalled one of their most popular scooters, which is sold at major retailers like Target and Walmart. Read on to find out why this scooter is being recalled, and for more ways to make your home safer, If You Have These Popular Pieces of Furniture at Home, Get Rid of Them.

Jakks Pacific is recalling specific versions of its Morfboard Skate & Scoot Combo scooters with "Y" handlebars, as the company has received 18 reports of the handlebars breaking. One injury has been reported so far after a child fell and got a bloody nose, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The scooters were sold in cyan, chartreuse, lava, and mint colors, all of which have been affected. Consumers can check an 8-character alphanumeric manufacturing data code on the bottom side of each skate deck sold with the toy to see if it has one of the 26 codes that have been named in the recall.

The Morfboard Skate & Scoot Combo is both a skateboard and scooter, depending on how you convert the interchangeable parts. To create a scooter, kids must insert the "Y" handlebar into a baseboard. The company is offering consumers a free replacement "T" handlebar if they already own the Morfboard Skate & Scoot Combo scooter.

This scooter has been sold nationwide at Walmart, Target, Toys "R" Us, Meijer, and BJ's Wholesale Club stores, as well as Amazon and Morfboard.com, since Feb. 2018. The recall has affected more than 162,000 scooters.

Jakks Pacific is an American company that designs, produces, and markets several popular toys, including Fly Wheels and Fun Noodles. This is not the first time the company has had to recall one of their products. In 2002, Jakks Pacific recalled cans of their "Smatter" spray foam after receiving reports of the aerosol container breaking apart, injuring a child and breaking multiple car windows.

Of course, this is not the only company that has had to recall products recently. Keep reading for more items that have just been pulled from shelves, and for other retail news you might have missed, This Mall Mainstay May Be Closing a Store Near You.

1
Extension Cord Splitters

outlet on fire
iStock

No one wants a fire risk in their home. The CPSC recently announced that 5,700 Homerygardens Extension Outdoor Cord Splitters have been recalled due to the product presenting a fire risk, as it lacks "protective features." And for more fire risks to avoid, watch out for this Pest That Could Cause a Fire in Your Home.

2
Exercise Bikes

A young woman works out in her living room to a class on her laptop
iStock

Peloton bikes became a massively popular purchase during quarantine, but you may want to check yours. The company announced that Peloton bikes fitted with PR70P pedals were being recalled after there were multiple reports of pieces snapping off and causing injury. And for more ways to keep your home safe, discover which Filthy Spot in Your Home Is 12 Times Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat.

3
Dog Food

brown and white dog looking up at camera with bowl of food in front of him on wood floor
Shutterstock

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recalled various popular dog food products for containing high levels of aflatoxin, a mold byproduct that could hurt your pet if consumed in large amounts. The recall included 21 popular dog foods manufactured by Sunshine Mills. And for more pet products that will be hard to find, discover why Petco Just Took This Controversial Product Off Its Shelves.

4
Water Guns

Family playing with water guns
Shutterstock

This past summer, another popular child's toy was recalled. According to the CPSC, Hasbro had to recall two versions of the Super Soaker water gun because a decorative sticker on the toys contained more lead than legally allowed. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Woman with neck pain working on couch with laptop
    Woman with neck pain working on couch with laptop
    Health

    This One Thing Predicts If You'll Have Long-Term COVID

    It's all dependent on what happens in the first week.

  • friends outside with masks around chin
    friends outside with masks around chin
    Health

    You Can Catch COVID in Seconds, CDC Says

    It doesn't take long to become infected.

  • Shonda Rhimes
    Shonda Rhimes
    Culture

    "Grey's" Creator Reveals Why She Left ABC

    All of Shonda Rhimes new shows will be on Netflix.

  • Beautiful pregnant woman eating ice cream
    Beautiful pregnant woman eating ice cream
    Health

    If You Can't Taste This, You May Have COVID

    We're learning how the virus hits our senses

  • group of friends surprises a woman with a birthday cake
    group of friends surprises a woman with a birthday cake
    Culture

    This Is the Rarest Birthday in the U.S.

    Your birthday just got even more special.

  • Woman watching streaming service on her phone
    Woman watching streaming service on her phone
    Culture

    This Major Streaming Service Is Shutting Down

    You won't be able to use this service anymore.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE