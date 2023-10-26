Relationships

8 Red Flags Someone Is Being Fake Nice to You, Therapists Say

Here's how to spot insincerity—and what you can do about it.

By Lauren Gray
October 26, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Lauren Gray
October 26, 2023

Any time you forge a new friendship or romantic relationship, you're taking a small leap of faith that the other person is who they present themselves to be. Unfortunately, this is not always the case—some people have ulterior motives that incentivize them to be "fake nice" to you while keeping their true feelings to themselves.

Of course, this is not usually apparent at the outset of the relationship. It often takes time to notice that someone doesn't have your best interest at heart. The key, experts say, is recognizing the common signs of insincerity, and trusting your intuition. Once you notice the problem, it's up to you to build safe boundaries, communicate your concerns, or direct your energy elsewhere.

Wondering if someone in your life is being "fake nice" to you? Read on to learn the eight red flags that could mean the relationship isn't real.

RELATED: 10 Signs You're Headed for a Friend Breakup.

1
Their words are inconsistent with their actions.

Woman having healthy friendship, having bad news.
iStock

One way to spot a person who is being "fake nice" to you is to compare their words with their actions. If they talk a good game but ultimately don't follow through with support when you need it, they may lack sincerity.

"They might shower you with compliments, but their actions don't align with their words," explains Bayu Prihandito, a life coach and the founder of Life Architekture.

2
They hide their negative emotions.

Happy coworkers talking at office
iStock

It's normal to want to keep some things private, but if you notice your friend only ever shares positive emotions, it may mean they're hiding their real feelings and frustrations in your presence.

"It's natural to experience negative emotions, and someone who hides them completely may not be showing their true self," explains Ryan Sultan, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist, therapist, and professor at Columbia University.

That said, your friend's tendency to hold their cards close to their chest may be more about them than it is about you. Prihandito says that asking open-ended questions and observing how they respond can help you better understand their intentions and motives—and determine whether they're being "fake nice" to you or just emotionally guarded.

RELATED: 7 Red Flags Your Friend Is Gossiping About You, Experts Say.

3
Their body language is telling.

friends sitting on their apartment balcony in the city and talking over cups of coffee
iStock

They may be saying all the right things, but if their body language seems to suggest a lack of sincerity, it's important to trust your gut.

"Non-verbal cues can often be more telling than words. Someone might say they're happy for you, but their body language (like avoiding eye contact, forced smiles, or closed posture) can suggest otherwise," explains Niloufar Esmaeilpour, MSc, RCC, SEP, founder of Lotus Therapy & Counselling Centre in Vancouver.

4
They flatter you often.

two women talking over coffee, stay at home mom
Shutterstock

The experts also say that you should exercise caution when a new friend or romantic interest relies heavily on flattery to draw you into the relationship.

"While we all love compliments, excessive flattery can sometimes be a sign of insincerity. If someone is praising you without a genuine connection or reason, it might be a tactic to win your favor for other underlying motives," says Prihandito.

RELATED: 3 Ways Your Eyes Reveal Your Personality, According to a Face Reader.

5
They gossip about others.

woman whispering funny paranoia questions
Ann Rodchua / Shutterstock

Observing how your friends treat the people in their lives will give you some pretty good clues about how they're likely to treat you.

"If someone speaks negatively about others to you, there's a chance they could do the same about you when you're not around," says Esmaeilpour. "Listen to how they talk about mutual acquaintances or friends. Is it mostly negative or backhanded?"

If you notice a pattern of negativity concerning others, the therapist says it's best to set some healthy boundaries in the relationship. "Limit the personal information you share with this person and maintain a level of distance," she recommends. "It's also possible to gently confront the behavior, expressing discomfort with negative discussions."

6
Their kindness is conditional.

frustrated young woman
iStock / FG Trade Latin

You may notice that someone in your life is especially present and kind only when it seems to serve them most. This is a major red flag that could suggest they're being "fake nice" for some ulterior motive.

"If their kindness seems conditional, meaning tied to specific situations or benefits, it's a red flag," says Prihandito. "Genuine kindness and love is unconditional and not used as a means of exchange."

RELATED: 7 Warnings Signs That You Have a Toxic Friendship.

7
The relationship feels asymmetrical.

Unhappy,,Sad,And,Annoyed,Couple,After,A,Fight,And,Are
Shutterstock

A sincere relationship is based on mutual trust, understanding, and interest. If you notice that things feel asymmetrical between you and a friend, or that the relationship only has their partial participation, it could mean they're being "fake nice" to you.

"While they may ask a lot of personal questions about you, they might be highly guarded when you inquire about their lives. This asymmetric curiosity can be an attempt to create an imbalance of emotional investment in the interaction," explains Lachlan Brown, a relationship expert with a background in behavioral psychology.

8
They mirror your opinions, actions, or expressions.

Two senior female friends holding shopping bags and smiling at each other.
Shutterstock

It's also a red flag if the relationship feels a little too symmetrical. For instance, if you notice that you always tend to agree on everything, or that your actions are always in sync, this could be a sign that they're simply mirroring your personality to deepen the bond.

"I have to admit that mirroring is a natural part of human interaction," says Brown. "But extreme mirroring (e.g., copying your opinions, actions, and even your tone of voice) can indicate an attempt to win you over quickly, often for manipulative reasons."

For more relationship tips sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • LOS ANGELES, CA -26 APR 2020- An airplane from United Airlines (UA) and a baggage handler wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 crisis at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
    LOS ANGELES, CA -26 APR 2020- An airplane from United Airlines (UA) and a baggage handler wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 crisis at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
    Travel

    United Passengers Threaten Boycott

    There's outrage over new boarding rules.

  • Kris Jenner at the Baby2Baby Annual Gala in 2022
    Kris Jenner at the Baby2Baby Annual Gala in 2022
    Entertainment

    Kris Jenner Reveals Her "Biggest Regret"

    The reality star opens up about her past.

  • 10 Relaxing Ways to Unwind After a Long Day
    10 Relaxing Ways to Unwind After a Long Day
    Wellness

    10 Relaxing Ways to Unwind After a Long Day

    Reclaim your calm with these tips from therapists.

  • Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards
    Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards
    Entertainment

    Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Speaks Out

    Her recent Instagram unfollows made headlines.

  • tiny spider on a q-tip
    tiny spider on a q-tip
    Wellness

    Doctors Keep Finding Spiders in People's Ears

    These are the tell-tale symptoms.

  • office workers celebrating a birthday
    office workers celebrating a birthday
    Smarter Living

    15 Creative Things to Do on Your Birthday

    You don't need to spend a fortune to celebrate.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.