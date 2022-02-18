Ever since Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized in Oct. 2021, concerns about the state of her health have heightened. In the time since her hospitalization, there have been canceled events, as well as photographs that show the queen using a cane. And now, a new video reveals the 95-year-old monarch saying something worrying during a meeting at Windsor Castle.

While Elizabeth didn't elaborate on what she meant in the video, she did seem in good spirits, and a palace source has spoken out about what may have been going on with her. Read on to find out the latest on the Queen's health.

Queen Elizabeth said she couldn't move.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Queen Elizabeth met with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, as explained in a tweet from the Royal Family account.

In a video from the meeting, when the queen is asked how she's doing, she says, "Well, as you can see, I can't move," while gesturing down toward her feet and cane. She then takes a couple of small steps forward to shake the Defence Services Secretaries' hands.

The trio go on to talk about the queen celebrating her 70th year on the throne and her dog, Candy, who the men say growled at them. "Oh, did she? She doesn't normally growl," the Queen responds.

A palace source spoke out about the Queen's health.

As reported by Reuters, a "palace source" said that the queen had been feeling a little stiff, but was not unwell or injured. Additionally, a source told Reuters that the queen did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 following her son Prince Charles' diagnosis, which was made public Feb. 10, but that the situation was being monitored.

This wasn't the first time the Queen has used a cane recently.

Queen Elizabeth stood with a cane during her Wednesday meeting, but it wasn't the first time she's used one recently. On Feb. 5, the Queen attended a reception on the day before Accession Day—the day she became queen in 1952. At the celebration held at Sandringham House, Elizabeth used a cane that had belonged to her late husband, Prince Philip.

Prior to this, the Queen was seen with a cane in Oct. 2021, while attending a service at Westminster Abbey. At that time, a source told Page Six that she was using the cane "for her comfort." It was the first time she was publicly seen with one since she had knee surgery in 2003.

The Queen's health issues became public last year.

Concerns about the Queen's health grew after she was hospitalized in October. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today [Thursday], and remains in good spirits," a source told CNN on Oct. 21ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Not long after, the palace shared that Queen Elizabeth had been advised to rest for two weeks. During this time, some of her events and travels were canceled. It was also reported that she would no longer be scheduled to attend events alone. This way, if she had to drop out of an engagement due to her health, another royal family member would be available to attend, so the event wouldn't have to be canceled.

She has since returned to normal duties.

Following the Accession Day event, People reported that the palace said the Queen would "be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings continuing to mix both virtual and in person events."

And she has a lot going on this year. Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne is known as her Platinum Jubilee with celebrations planned throughout the year. Big events will be held in June in particular, including the Trooping the Colour parade.

