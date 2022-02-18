Culture

The Queen Just Raised New Questions About Her Health With These 3 Words

The 95-year-old monarch said something concerning during a recent meeting.

By Lia Beck
February 18, 2022
By Lia Beck
February 18, 2022

Ever since Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized in Oct. 2021, concerns about the state of her health have heightened. In the time since her hospitalization, there have been canceled events, as well as photographs that show the queen using a cane. And now, a new video reveals the 95-year-old monarch saying something worrying during a meeting at Windsor Castle.

While Elizabeth didn't elaborate on what she meant in the video, she did seem in good spirits, and a palace source has spoken out about what may have been going on with her. Read on to find out the latest on the Queen's health.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Will No Longer Do This Alone for Health Reasons, Sources Say.

Queen Elizabeth said she couldn't move.

Queen Elizabeth meeting with outgoing Defence Service Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and incoming Defence Service Secretary Major General Eldon Millar on February 15, 2022 at Windsor Castle
STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Queen Elizabeth met with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, as explained in a tweet from the Royal Family account.

In a video from the meeting, when the queen is asked how she's doing, she says, "Well, as you can see, I can't move," while gesturing down toward her feet and cane. She then takes a couple of small steps forward to shake the Defence Services Secretaries' hands.

The trio go on to talk about the queen celebrating her 70th year on the throne and her dog, Candy, who the men say growled at them. "Oh, did she? She doesn't normally growl," the Queen responds.

A palace source spoke out about the Queen's health.

Queen Elizabeth visiting a replica of one of the original Sainsbury's in 2019
Cubankite / Shutterstock

As reported by Reuters, a "palace source" said that the queen had been feeling a little stiff, but was not unwell or injured. Additionally, a source told Reuters that the queen did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 following her son Prince Charles' diagnosis, which was made public Feb. 10, but that the situation was being monitored.

RELATED: For more royals news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

This wasn't the first time the Queen has used a cane recently.

Queen Elizabeth leaving Sandringham House after a reception marking the start of her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022
JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth stood with a cane during her Wednesday meeting, but it wasn't the first time she's used one recently. On Feb. 5, the Queen attended a reception on the day before Accession Day—the day she became queen in 1952. At the celebration held at Sandringham House, Elizabeth used a cane that had belonged to her late husband, Prince Philip.

Prior to this, the Queen was seen with a cane in Oct. 2021, while attending a service at Westminster Abbey. At that time, a source told Page Six that she was using the cane "for her comfort." It was the first time she was publicly seen with one since she had knee surgery in 2003.

The Queen's health issues became public last year.

Queen Elizabeth at Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020
Lorna Roberts / Shutterstock.com

Concerns about the Queen's health grew after she was hospitalized in October. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today [Thursday], and remains in good spirits," a source told CNN on Oct. 21

Not long after, the palace shared that Queen Elizabeth had been advised to rest for two weeks. During this time, some of her events and travels were canceled. It was also reported that she would no longer be scheduled to attend events alone. This way, if she had to drop out of an engagement due to her health, another royal family member would be available to attend, so the event wouldn't have to be canceled.

She has since returned to normal duties.

Queen Elizabeth in a carriage with Prince Philip during Trooping the Colour 2017
Lorna Roberts / Shutterstock

Following the Accession Day event, People reported that the palace said the Queen would "be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings continuing to mix both virtual and in person events."

And she has a lot going on this year. Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne is known as her Platinum Jubilee with celebrations planned throughout the year. Big events will be held in June in particular, including the Trooping the Colour parade.

RELATED: This Is What Will Happen When Camilla Becomes Queen, Experts Say.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • passive aggressive
    passive aggressive
    Relationships

    The Most Passive-Aggressive Zodiac Sign

    Things aren't necessarily fine with these signs.

  • A woman drinking a beverage or cocktail on a flight
    A woman drinking a beverage or cocktail on a flight
    Travel

    Never Drink This One Thing on a Plane

    A flight attendant warns it's a terrible idea.

  • Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo at Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine 2019
    Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo at Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine 2019
    Health

    Never Do This After a Head Injury, Experts Say

    This is the most dangerous mistake you could make.

  • A young man applying spray deodorant
    A young man applying spray deodorant
    Health

    Stop Using These Deodorants Immediately

    The FDA warns they could pose a health risk.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, responds to questions from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, responds to questions from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Opened Up About This COVID Problem

    And admitted he doesn't have the "right answer."

  • People visit Walmart in Goodland, Kansas. Walmart is a retail corporation with 8,970 locations and revenue of US$ 469 billion (FY 2013).
    People visit Walmart in Goodland, Kansas. Walmart is a retail corporation with 8,970 locations and revenue of US$ 469 billion (FY 2013).
    Smarter Living

    Prepare for These Major Changes at Walmart

    The retailer is rolling out a new experience.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group