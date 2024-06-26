Plumber Shares Nightmare of Not Maintaining Your Water Heater: "Absolutely Disgusting"

Cleaning checklists come in all shapes and sizes. For instance, weekly cleaning tasks may include vacuuming and mopping the floors and sanitizing countertops, while monthly chores typically require a little more elbow grease, such as polishing appliances and scrubbing the shower. But how often should you maintain major plumbing fixtures like a water heater? One plumber on TikTok warns that ignoring your home's water tank could lead to clogged valves, bursting pipes, and sediment build up—all of which cost a pretty penny to fix.

Imagine a water heater as your home's engine. Similar to a car engine, it needs an oil change every once in a while to help it run more efficiently, which, in turn, will also extend its longevity and reduce your odds of getting stuck with a steep plumbing bill.

"Over time, sediments from the minerals and particulates in your water build up inside your water heater's tank. If they accumulate too much, they can affect performance," explains Four Seasons Plumbing.

And in many cases, a neglected water tank will probably need to be replaced, warns a plumber who goes by the name The Plumbers Plunger (@theplumbersplunger) on TikTok. In a recent video, the plumber showed what happens when homeowners fail to regularly flush a water heater.

"This is a water heater that I pulled out of an attic yesterday. This thing would not drain, and the water that eventually came out of it looked disgusting," the plumber said in his video, which has racked up more than 1.6 million views.

The plumber then zoomed in to where he was able to cut open the tank, revealing an overflowing puddle of thick, black gunk.

"This was absolutely disgusting and probably the worst I've seen," he shared.

According to the plumber, this water heater "was never flushed or maintained," resulting in "all this build-up accumulating in the bottom of the tank." While wearing safety gloves, the plumber extracted the black gloop from the appliance only to then come across a chunky layer of brown sediment.

Additionally, due to the high amount of mineral content in hard water, some water heaters may be more susceptible to sediment build up and limescale deposits.

"This is because the heat in your tank increases the speed with which minerals dissolve into limescale. Over time, these build ups may block the heat from actually getting to the water inside the tank. Similarly, if you use a tankless water heater, these minerals can build up in your plumbing lines and pipes, limiting the water flow, and hence may reduce the hot water pressure," explains AAA Water Systems.

As for how often your water tank should be flushed, the plumber suggested adding it to your annual cleaning checklist.

"Remember, whether you have a tankless or a tank type water heater, the manufacturers do recommend that you flush these things at least once a year," he advised in his video.

That said, if it's been more than five years since your tank was maintained, it may be too late. "If your tank's older than five years, and you haven't done this before, don't bother doing it now because it will probably do more harm than good," he added.

According to Four Seasons Plumbing, homeowners can flush water tanks by connecting a hose to the drainage valve. (You'll need to shut off the water heater's power supply first.) Of course, when in doubt, it's always best to consult a professional.