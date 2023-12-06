Personal Trainer Shares His Top 3 Ways to Stay Fit Over the Holidays

The holidays bring us together, most often around the dinner table. And while enjoying the creature comforts of the season is one of the great joys in life, it's all too easy to overindulge during this festive time of year. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Innerbody found that more than 90 percent of people report gaining weight over the holidays, despite 80 percent saying that staying active during this time of year is a priority.

That's why we spoke to Josh York, a personal trainer and the founder of GYMGUYZ, the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. He's sharing his top three tips for staying fit over the holiday season so you can enjoy the festivities without sacrificing health.

1 Focus on maintaining weight instead of losing it.

York says that when it comes to your fitness routine, it's important to be realistic during the holidays. With your schedule stretched to the brink and so many food-focused events on the calendar, it may be beneficial to shift your mindset from losing weight to maintaining your weight.

"It is possible to maintain a fitness routine and simultaneously indulge in what the holidays offer. If you have a particularly busy season ahead, consider daily 10- to 15-minute bodyweight workouts," York tells Best Life. "If you're feeling extra full after a holiday meal, take a break to hydrate and go on a short walk. Continuing fitness routines during the holidays doesn't have to be complicated, but you do have to remain dedicated."

2 Try fun and seasonal activities.

When the holiday season rolls around, one of the best ways to stick to a fitness routine is to adapt it. If you can't hit the gym, you can still get plenty of exercise by making your holiday activities more physical.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Consider lacing up your skates and gliding across the ice—a fun activity that can burn up to 500 calories per hour," suggests York. "Other great ways to keep moving include activities that can be enjoyed by both you and your family such as building snow forts, having snowball fights, or sledding. These enjoyable activities not only capture the essence of the season but also ensure you stay physically active and energized."

3 Take advantage of downtime.

During the holidays, you probably have more downtime than you realize—and even small amounts of exercise can help you stay healthy and fit.

"While it's beneficial to plan and prepare, even the most well-thought-out plans can encounter disruptions, particularly during the holiday season. Utilizing moments of downtime can be an effective strategy to prioritize self-care and incorporate some physical activity," says York. "For example, if you're watching TV, take advantage of the commercial breaks to do some light exercise: Jumping jacks, sit-ups, planks, mountain climbers, and even just stretching are quick and easy ways to keep yourself moving."

Gear up for the post-holiday season.

While this won't affect your weight maintenance right now, preparing yourself for a healthy and fit post-holiday season can help ensure that you stay on track with your fitness goals long term. York previously told Best Life that you can get motivated by buying a new workout outfit, making a new music playlist to work out to, or plotting out a new running route—all of which can reinvigorate you when you've hit a slump or strayed from your regular routine.

