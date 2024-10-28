Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

New OTC Tests Can Check for Both COVID and Flu

You may not have to rush to the doctor if you're under the weather this winter.

woman taking at-home covid and flu test
Shutterstock
Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardOct 28, 2024
Abby Reinhard
Senior Editor
Abby Reinhard is a writer, editor, and native Jersey Girl. Before Best Life, she was working in medical writing, ...
See Full Bio

FDA Marketing Approval of First Home Flu and COVID-19 Combination Test

Cleveland Clinic: Flu (Influenza)

With the height of cold and flu season right around the corner, it's probably a good time to stock up on preventative products like immunity boosters. But even if you are pumping vitamin C and staying active to stave off common illnesses, sometimes there's no avoiding getting sick. And often, these seasonal illnesses knock you out, making you less eager to head to the doctor for a formal diagnosis. But what if you don't have to? Thanks to a new over-the-counter (OTC) test, you can now tell if you have COVID or the flu without getting off the couch.

RELATED: New COVID Strain Is "Taking Charge," Doctors Warn—What to Know About the XEC Variant.

Earlier this month, the Healgen Rapid Check COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen Test became the first combination test to receive approval for marketing outside of emergency use. The test is available without a prescription and can tell you whether you have either the flu or COVID in about 15 minutes. It's the first OTC test for the flu that the FDA has given the green light for marketing through its traditional approval process, The New York Times reported. (Although other combination tests were made available "under emergency use authorization" in the last few years, the FDA noted.)

“As we enter this year’s annual flu season with respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 on many of our minds, our ability to detect these pathogens effectively and efficiently can be impactful on our daily lives. Today’s authorization expands the options for individuals with respiratory symptoms to receive information about their health from the comfort of their home,” Michelle Tarver, MD, PhD, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in the Oct. 7 press release. “The FDA continues to take actions that support the development and availability of at-home tests for a variety of medical conditions.”

According to the NYT, nine other OTC combination tests have been approved for use—including several in the last six months alone. They all work like the typical COVID antigen tests where you swab the inside of your nose and squeeze droplets onto the test. The outlet notes that they're around $30 for a pack of two but may be covered by insurance.

"It’s really a big shift in what’s available," Gregory Martin, MD, a professor at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, told the NYT.

RELATED: The Latest COVID Shots Are Here, But They're No Longer Free—Here's What to Know.

Experts told the outlet that if you're feeling sick, you should consider shelling out for a combination test because the flu and COVID can look and feel similar symptoms-wise. However, if you were just around someone who tested positive for COVID, you might be able to rely on a test that only looks for that virus.

The FDA press release notes that the newly-approved Healgen test correctly identified 99 percent of negative and 92 percent of positive COVID samples. Even better, it also correctly identified 99.9 percent of negative flu samples and 92.5 percent and 90.5 percent of positive Flu A and Flu B samples, respectively. According to Cleveland Clinic, Influenza A and B are the seasonal infections that most people contract in the winter and present more severe symptoms.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Sources referenced in this article

FDA Marketing Approval of First Home Flu and COVID-19 Combination Test

Cleveland Clinic: Flu (Influenza)

The Latest

closeup of smoked salmon

Costco's Kirkland Seafood Products Recalled

People using treadmills at the gym

People Are Losing Weight Fast With This Treadmill Trick

ginkgo biloba supplements and ginkgo leaves on an off-white background

6 Surprising Ginkgo Biloba Benefits

woman drinking with cup

I Quit Coffee for a Month and This Is What Surprised Me Most

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.