40 Percent of People Only Wash This Clothing Item Once a Year, Survey Says

When it comes to our laundry habits, it seems many of us have a dirty little secret: we wash certain pieces of clothing and household items way less often than we should. Hammonds, a U.K.-based furniture company surveyed 2,000 adults about how often they washed their clothes and fabric home goods and found that some high-use items tend to be woefully neglected in the laundry room. People reported washing these items once per year or even less—despite warnings from experts that doing so is unsanitary, or even a health risk. For instance, 36 percent of people report cleaning their bedsheets once per year or less—meaning they accumulate a year's worth of dust, bacteria, skin cells, and even fungus. Yuck.

So, which clothing item is least likely to get regularly soaked and sudsed? Read on to find out which piece of clothing people typically wash the least.

12 Hoodies

People who wash once a year or less: 13 percent

11 Hats

People who wash once a year or less: 14 percent

10 Pants

People who wash once a year or less: 14 percent

9 Sweaters

People who wash once a year or less: 15 percent

8 Suits

People who wash once a year or less: 17 percent

7 Jeans

People who wash once a year or less: 18 percent

6 Gloves

People who wash once a year or less: 25 percent

5 Scarves

People who wash once a year or less: 28 percent

4 Bedsheets

People who wash once a year or less: 30 percent

3 Cushion Covers

People who wash once a year or less: 33 percent

2 Blankets

People who wash once a year or less: 36 percent

1 Coats

People who wash once a year or less: 38 percent

