See Sylvester Stallone Celebrate His 75th Birthday With His Daughters

Sylvester Stallone was surrounded by love from his family on his 75th birthday. The actor shared photos of his celebration with his three daughters and wife. For their part, the women also shared some heartwarming throwback photos with their beloved patriarch. Read on to see how the family celebrated Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone shared photos of his birthday celebration.

On July 6, Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to share snapshots from his special day. The first photo captured Sylvester with the cake he discovered waiting for him when he went to work out. "I walk into the gym, and this is what is waiting for me. I am so grateful for all the people that I love that I have in my life, so fulfilling!" he wrote. "Keep punching, Sly."

Sylvester also shared a photo of him flanked by his beautiful family, including his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and his daughters: 24-year-old Sophia Stallone, 23-year-old Sistine Stallone, and 19-year-old Scarlett Stallone. "My wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!" Sylvester captioned the picture.

Sylvester's daughters also celebrated him on social media.

Sistine shared a carousel of photos and videos celebrating her famous father, including Sylvester sitting in a race car with a toddler-aged Sistine sitting on top. Scarlett shared a throwback photo of her dad making meatballs in the kitchen. After wishing him a "happy birthday" in the caption, she added, "Please don't cook again." And Sophia shared some throwback photos of Sylvester and herself as a baby, along with a video of her father playing beer pong.

Jennifer also shared some old photos with her husband.

Jennifer showed her love for her husband of over 24 years on Instagram. "Happy 75th birthday, my love!" she captioned a carousel of older photos of the pair. "Thank you for always making me laugh and loving me so much! I love you forever," Jennifer wrote alongside heart emojis. The photos included snaps of the couple on a motorcycle, dressed up in black tie attire, and dressed down in black bathing suits, as well as a picture of Sylvester on a horse.

Sylvester's daughters are all pursuing different paths.

The actor's daughters are all doing different things with their lives. Sistine is a successful model, who has worked with Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and more major brands. "I don't think I could ever act," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "I'm good for modeling because I don't have to talk. [Acting] is something you're born with. My mother is a model. I have dreamed about being a model since I was a little girl."

Sistine and Sophia have a podcast together called Unwaxed, and Scarlett just graduated high school in June. In addition to his daughters, Sylvester has a 42-year-old son, Seargeoh Stallone, with his first wife, Sasha Czack. Sylvester had another son with Czack, Sage Stallone, who passed away in 2012 at 36.

