Though her time on The Talk is over, Sharon Osbourne is still at odds with her former co-host Sheryl Underwood over what happened between them. After an internal investigation into Osbourne's behavior, she "decided to leave The Talk," according to a statement from CBS. But the drama related to her departure continues on and now Underwood and Osbourne are feuding over one aspect of the fallout in particular. Read on to find out the latest, and for more talk show drama, check out Meghan McCain "Really Regrets" Trashing This Celebrity on "The View."

The conflict between Osbourne and Underwood began nearly a month ago.

The situation began during the March 10 episode of The Talk when the co-hosts were discussing the interview Oprah Winfrey conducted with Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry. In response to the interview, British TV host Piers Morgan made derogatory comments about Markle on Good Morning Britain, saying he didn't believe what she said about her mental health struggles. Morgan has a history of making disparaging comments about Markle, and some believed his words to be racially motivated. (Later, it was announced that Morgan would no longer be part of Good Morning Britain.)

On The Talk, Osbourne, a friend of Morgan's, supported his right to his opinion, which Underwood questioned her about. Things got heated when Osbourne began passionately denying that her connection to Morgan meant she is racist, which Underwood made clear she wasn't implying. Osbourne also demanded that Underwood "educate" her about what Morgan said that was racist. At one point she told Underwood, "Don't try and cry cause if anyone should be crying it should be me."

On March 14, it was announced that The Talk would go on a hiatus while the March 10 episode was put under an "internal review," according to CBS. It was then announced on March 26 that Osbourne would be leaving the series.

Underwood said she hasn't spoken to Osbourne since she left the show, but Osbourne says she reached out.

On a new three-part episode of her podcast, The World According to Sheryl, released on April 3 and 4, Underwood said that she and Osbourne haven't been in touch since the March 10 episode and she said she looked through her phone history to prove it. As reported by People, Osbourne had previously said through a representative that she did reach out to Underwood.

Not long after Underwood's claim on her podcast, Osbourne spoke with the Daily Mail and shared an alleged screenshot from her phone. The screenshot published on the website shows a text from Osbourne on March 12 in which she apologizes for telling Underwood to "f*** off during the break," for accusing her of fake crying, and for losing her temper. She writes, "I felt shocked, scared, and saddened by what I felt like was a blindsided attack."

The screenshot also shows two additional messages on March 15 and March 18 of Osbourne following up. There is no response from Underwood shown.

"I not only sent these messages to Sheryl but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room," Osbourne told the Daily Mail. "Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me."

Underwood has complicated feelings about the situation.

On her podcast, Underwood expressed that she wishes the conflict with Osbourne didn't happen, but thinks it was unavoidable. "Sometimes in life, something happens and you go, 'Gosh, if I just would've…'" she said (via People). "There's nothing I could have 'just would've'—this was going to happen, out of my control. Sometimes you don't want to know what you know, you don't want to feel and hear what you feel and hear, don't want to accept what you have to accept."

She also said she still loves the Osbournes, but is disappointed by what happened between her and her friend. "Maybe people don't want to hear me say, 'I still love the Osbournes,'" Underwood said. "I'm not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated. I'm very disappointed. And I'm just trying to navigate my feelings about that because it was a trauma."

Osbourne, who has faced other claims, alleges the questions Underwood asked her were a set-up.

Osbourne claimed that she was set up by CBS, but on the podcast, Underwood said that "none" of the questions she asked Osbourne had been given to her by executives. In the network's statement following the investigation, CBS said it "did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

Also, following her actions on the March 10 episode, other claims surfaced about Osbourne's time on The Talk. In an interview with journalist Yashar Ali, former The Talk host Leah Remini claimed that Osbourne used racist and offensive words in references to co-hosts Julie Chen, who is Asian American, and Sara Gilbert, who is gay. Remini said that Osbourne also used offensive terms for Italian people in reference to her, and called her and another former co-host, Holly Robinson Peete, "ghetto." Peete said the same about Osbourne on Twitter.

Osbourne has denied these claims, telling the Daily Mail that it's a "pile on."

"Everybody's got an opinion and everybody's got a voice—it's fine," Osbourne said. "It's about knowing somebody's been called out for something and then somebody else is like, 'Yes!! I'm going to add something too.'"

