Diana Kruger and Norman Reedus are very serious about only sharing photos of their daughter on their own terms, and this week, they shared a rare family snap. In an Instagram post on July 12, Reedus shared a picture of himself, Kruger, and their daughter that was taken while they walked around New York City together. In the past, Reedus and Kruger have made clear that they do not want unauthorized or paparazzi photos of their daughter taken and have only shared photos of her that don't show her face. They also have not publicly shared her name. Keep reading to see the cute photo and to find out more about the Kruger-Reedus family.

In the new photo, Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger, and their daughter all showed off their own style.

In the picture of the family stroll, Kruger, Reedus, and their daughter all showed off their distinct senses of style. Kruger wore a matching top and pink shorts with a palm tree print, Reedus wore all black—a common look for him—and their daughter had on a white ruffled shirt with purple shorts. Reedus captioned the picture with only a chick emoji, and Kruger commented on the post with three red hearts.

Reedus and Kruger only share pictures of their daughter occasionally, and never show her face.

Neither Kruger nor Reedus post photos of their daughter frequently, but when they do, they only show her from behind. On June 13, Reedus shared a picture of her wearing butterfly wings, which he captioned with a heart emoji, and on June 20, Kruger shared a Father's Day post with a photo of her two-and-a-half-year-old and Reedus playing together and one of them on a walk. She wrote, "We [heart] U Papa Happy Father's Day to the one with the sweetest heart."

Kruger spoke out in the past about keeping her daughter's identity private.

In an Instagram post in Jan. 2019, only a couple of months after her daughter was born, Kruger asked that paparazzi and others not take photos of her child or spread those photos around online.

Next to a photo of herself and her daughter with her face blurred out, Kruger wrote: "Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. "

She then said that she and Reedus request that anyone who shared the photos take them down. "Please put yourself in our shoes," she wrote. "We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support."

Reedus and Kruger recently celebrated their anniversary.

On July 4, Reedus posted a selfie of himself and Kruger, and captioned it, "Happy anniversary" with a rabbit emoji. The same day, Kruger shared a picture of herself and the Walking Dead actor on a beach and wrote "US #5" with two heart emojis in honor of their fifth anniversary. The pair started dating in 2016 after meeting while filming the movie Sky.

They don't plan on having any more kids.

Reedus and Kruger have their one daughter together, and for them, that is enough. "No. I'm done," Kruger told People in 2019 when asked if she wanted to have more children. "Norman has a 19-year-old son so I think our family is pretty much complete."

Reedus's son, Mingus Reedus, with his ex Helena Christensen, is now 21. "He's great!" Kruger said of Mingus, before pointing out their big age gap. "He's really like stepping up to be this protective big brother."

