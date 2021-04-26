Liv Tyler Reveals Kids' Surprising Celebrity Godfather in Rare Photo

Liv Tyler has largely raised her children away from the spotlight. However, in a new post to her Instagram, the actor shared a photo of her two youngest kids looking happy in the arms of their godfather. Though Tyler tends to share photos of her little ones—Sailor Gardner, 6, and Lula Gardner, 4—this new photo shows them with the A-lister they have as their godfather. Read on to find out who it is, and for the latest on another set of famous kids, See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.

Tyler and her partner chose David Beckham as their kids' godfather.

In a photo posted to Tyler's Instagram account, Sailor and Lula, the actor's two children with partner Dave Gardner, can be seen beaming in the arms of none other than soccer legend David Beckham.

"Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!!! We are so so proud of you !!!! And daddy @davidgardner and @philipneville18," Tyler captioned the cute photo. And for the latest celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Beckham and Gardner have been pals for years.

In a 2019 interview with Mirror, Tyler confirmed that Gardner and Beckham have been best pals since they were 14 years old, having met in a youth soccer league. But these days, Gardner works as Beckham's agent.

"David and David work together, so they see each other every day," said Tyler.

Despite the sport that brought Gardner and Beckham together, Tyler's admitted in the past that she still doesn't have much more than a cursory understanding of soccer. "It's interesting how tribal it is with all the chants, but I don't really understand what is going on, except that they run around a lot. They're constantly running. They must be out of breath," she told The Sun.

Beckham was the best man at Gardner's first wedding.

Tyler and Gardner, who reportedly got engaged but have never married, have both been married once before. In 2003, Tyler married Spacehog lead singer Royston Langton, whom she divorced in 2008. Gardner was married to actor Davinia Taylor from 2003 to 2010, with Beckham serving as co-best man at the couple's wedding.

In fact, Gardner numbers among a short list of individuals who can call themselves a member of Beckham's inner circle. In a 2012 interview with Men's Health (via the Daily Mail), Beckham admitted, "I've got my wife. I've got my four kids. I've got parents, grandparents still, and three really good friends. It's all you need."

And Gardner is the godfather of two of Beckham's kids—among some other celebrity godparents.

Gardner may not have been chosen as Beckham's oldest kids' godparent—those roles belong to Elton John and his husband David Furnish—but he did make the cut for his youngest two. In 2019, Beckham and his wife, Victoria, chose Gardner, hairstylist Ken Paves, actor Eva Longoria (pictured with husband José Baston and Beckham), and singer Marc Anthony as the godparents to their younger children, daughter Harper and son Cruz.