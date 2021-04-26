Culture

Liv Tyler Reveals Kids' Surprising Celebrity Godfather in Rare Photo

The actor and her partner have given their kids an A-list godparent, she just revealed.

By Sarah Crow
April 26, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
April 26, 2021

Liv Tyler has largely raised her children away from the spotlight. However, in a new post to her Instagram, the actor shared a photo of her two youngest kids looking happy in the arms of their godfather. Though Tyler tends to share photos of her little ones—Sailor Gardner, 6, and Lula Gardner, 4—this new photo shows them with the A-lister they have as their godfather. Read on to find out who it is, and for the latest on another set of famous kids, See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.

Tyler and her partner chose David Beckham as their kids' godfather.

In a photo posted to Tyler's Instagram account, Sailor and Lula, the actor's two children with partner Dave Gardner, can be seen beaming in the arms of none other than soccer legend David Beckham.

"Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!!! We are so so proud of you !!!! And daddy @davidgardner and @philipneville18," Tyler captioned the cute photo. And for the latest celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Beckham and Gardner have been pals for years.

david beckham and dave gardner laughing
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

In a 2019 interview with Mirror, Tyler confirmed that Gardner and Beckham have been best pals since they were 14 years old, having met in a youth soccer league. But these days, Gardner works as Beckham's agent.

"David and David work together, so they see each other every day," said Tyler.

Despite the sport that brought Gardner and Beckham together, Tyler's admitted in the past that she still doesn't have much more than a cursory understanding of soccer. "It's interesting how tribal it is with all the chants, but I don't really understand what is going on, except that they run around a lot. They're constantly running. They must be out of breath," she told The Sun.

And for more famous friends who haven't lasted as long, check out 13 Former Celebrity Best Friends Who Barely Speak Anymore.

Beckham was the best man at Gardner's first wedding.

dave gardner and david beckhma posing in suits at wedding with phil neville
PA Images via Getty Images

Tyler and Gardner, who reportedly got engaged but have never married, have both been married once before. In 2003, Tyler married Spacehog lead singer Royston Langton, whom she divorced in 2008. Gardner was married to actor Davinia Taylor from 2003 to 2010, with Beckham serving as co-best man at the couple's wedding.

In fact, Gardner numbers among a short list of individuals who can call themselves a member of Beckham's inner circle. In a 2012 interview with Men's Health (via the Daily Mail), Beckham admitted, "I've got my wife. I've got my four kids. I've got parents, grandparents still, and three really good friends. It's all you need."

And for more on your favorite A-list families, See Kate Winslet's 20-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Taking Over Hollywood.

And Gardner is the godfather of two of Beckham's kids—among some other celebrity godparents.

eva longoria jose baston and david beckham in formalwear
Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty Images for amfAR

Gardner may not have been chosen as Beckham's oldest kids' godparent—those roles belong to Elton John and his husband David Furnish—but he did make the cut for his youngest two. In 2019, Beckham and his wife, Victoria, chose Gardner, hairstylist Ken Paves, actor Eva Longoria (pictured with husband José Baston and Beckham), and singer Marc Anthony as the godparents to their younger children, daughter Harper and son Cruz. And for the latest on another A-list family's offspring, See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Shot of a doctor applying a band aid after injecting a patient in his arm during a consultation at a clinic
    Shot of a doctor applying a band aid after injecting a patient in his arm during a consultation at a clinic
    Health

    Don't Do This After Your First Vaccine Dose

    The CDC warns against making this error.

  • Side view of young woman pouring coffee in cup. Beautiful female is standing at kitchen counter. She is in casual at home.
    Side view of young woman pouring coffee in cup. Beautiful female is standing at kitchen counter. She is in casual at home.
    Health

    Do You Drink 3 Cups of Coffee a Day?

    You may be at risk for this painful condition.

  • walmart store sign with sunburst logo
    walmart store sign with sunburst logo
    Culture

    Walmart Just Started a Legal Battle With Kanye

    Yeezy is in hot water with the retail giant.

  • A man wearing a face mask gets a COVID-19 vaccine injected into his arm by a male doctor.
    A man wearing a face mask gets a COVID-19 vaccine injected into his arm by a male doctor.
    Health

    There's a New Unique J&J Blood Clot Case

    This patient is different than all the previous ones.

  • A mother places a face mask on a young boy outdoors
    A mother places a face mask on a young boy outdoors
    Health

    The CDC Just Made These Guideline Changes for Summer

    The agency is updating its outlook for the season.

  • Curve warning sign on the road
    Curve warning sign on the road
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Deadliest Road in the U.S., Data Shows

    This highway has the most deaths per mile.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group