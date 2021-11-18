If You Bought This Supplement, Beware of It Exploding, FDA Says

Whether you're trying to find a natural way to relieve your headaches or want to sleep better at night, millions of Americans take dietary supplements on a regular basis. And while you may worry about potential side effects like nausea or jitters when you start a new supplement routine, you probably aren't concerned about serious bodily harm. Unfortunately, in the case of one supplement, you may be putting your safety in jeopardy without even taking it, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to find out which supplement could pose a major risk to your wellbeing and what to do if you have it at home.

A supplement sold throughout the U.S. and Canada is being recalled.

On Nov. 17, the FDA announced that Somers, Montana-based Mountain Meadow Herbs was recalling 240-count bottles of Mountain Meadow Herbs brand Candida Flush supplements.

The supplements claim to "[support] the body's elimination of toxins" and "absorb and flush away the die-off while purifying the blood" following a cleanse. All of the recalled products come from lot number 0120011Q.

The supplement was sold in 10 states.

The Candida Flush supplements were sold to customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The products were also distributed to retailers in Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, New York, Tennessee, and Canada's Ontario province.

The affected bottles are labeled with UPC 8 13086 01593 2 and have an expiration date of 12/22.

The supplement bottles could explode.

The Candida Flush supplements are being pulled from the market over serious concerns about their safety—namely that they could potentially explode. The recall notice explains that the bottles included in this particular lot of products may have "become pressurized" while being stored.

"When opened, the product may forcefully expel air as well as portions of capsules and powder. This may result in customers sustaining injuries to their hands and eyes, which may require medical attention," the recall notice explains. At the time the recall was announced, there had been no reports of illness or injury associated with the supplements.

If you bought the recalled product, don't use it.

If you are in possession of the recalled supplement, throw it away as soon as possible.

If you have questions related to the recall, call Mountain Meadow Herbs at 888-528-8615 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT or email the company at info@mmherbs.com.

