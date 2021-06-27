MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes Made Her Debut Almost 30 Years Ago. See Her Now.

Back in the '90s, MTV was the beating heart of pop culture. Practically every major musical act would make their way to the beloved network to debut their new songs to the world with MTV's VJs, who became celebrities in their own right. Daisy Fuentes, one of the most popular VJs of the era, broke new ground by becoming the network's first Latina video host. Now 54, the '90s It Girl has a red-hot career in a new industry—and she's married to a famous musician, too! Read on to see Daisy Fuentes now and find out what the former VJ has been up to since bidding MTV goodbye.

Daisy now has a successful clothing and accessories line at Kohl's.

After stepping down from her MTV duties in 2002, the Cuban-born star branched out into other televised roles, including parts on Baywatch and Family Guy, and appeared in commercials for Revlon, Pantene, American Express, M&M's, and more.

She then shifted gears away from TV appearances toward other business pursuits. In 2004, she launched an eponymous clothing line, and later produced a line of all-natural hair products. Fuentes now reportedly sells about $300 million worth of goods a year through Kohl's, including apparel, hair care, fragrances, sunglasses, and other accessories.

She's now married to '80s pop star Richard Marx.

After divorcing actor and model Timothy Adams, Daisy spent another two decades living the single life. She then met her current husband, '80s pop star Richard Marx, when he invited her to one of his shows.

Their whirlwind courtship lasted just two years before the pair realized the depth of their bond and decided to get married in 2015. "I really wanted her to be my family," the "Right Here Waiting" singer told People magazine this week. "We ended up getting married for the only reason that really makes sense, which is no reason. There was no agenda."

The couple hosts a podcast together.

The couple now hosts a weekly podcast called Tequila Talk. They cover a huge range of topics, including relationships, parenting, aging, careers, finding happiness, pop culture, current events—and, of course, tequila. The show offers a real glimpse into their dynamics as a married couple, allowing listeners to virtually eavesdrop on the celebrity couple's date nights.

Daisy is also stepmom to three boys.

In marrying Marx, Daisy became a stepmother to the musician's adult sons Brandon (30), Lucas (28), and Jesse Marx (27). While Marx has admitted that it took a little while for the family to get used to their new dynamic, his sons are extremely supportive of the couple's union.

"Pretty early on, one of my sons blew my mind when he raised a glass while we were having dinner and said, 'I want to make a toast to Daisy, because I've never seen my father so happy.' That's a pretty heavy, powerful thing to do," the singer told People. "It could have gone either way, and I'm so lucky that they seem to really like hanging out with us, which is pretty awesome."

