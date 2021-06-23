Culture

See Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary in Rare New Photos

The couple enjoyed a game of baseball and posed for some pics.

By Lia Beck
June 23, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
June 23, 2021

In the past year, Emma Stone got married and welcomed a baby, but you haven't seen any lavish wedding pictures or newborn photoshoots. Stone keeps her private life private, which is why it was a rarity when Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, a former Saturday Night Live director, were photographed together at a baseball game on Tuesday night.

Stone and McCary attended a San Diego Padres game on June 22 and watched the team win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The couple both wore Padres gear, and posed for a couple photos with Padres commentators, who then posted them on social media. Stone might not have social media of her own, but she and McCary were willing to snap a couple of pictures at the game. Read on to see the happy couple.

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, were all smiles at the Padres-Dodgers game.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Stone and McCary took photos with Padres TV analyst Mark Grant and play-by-play commentator Don Orsillo. In both pictures, everyone looks thrilled to be at the game.

"La La Land…Naaahhhh… More like, Padre Land!" Grant captioned his photo with the pair. "Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress."

Along with his photo with the couple, Orsillo wrote, "Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself." He added a crying-laughing emoji and the hashtag "#Dontourage."

RELATED: A Hotel Worker is Rating Celebs Based on How Rude They Are.

Stone's husband has a connection to San Diego.

You may be surprised that a Hollywood star was rooting for the Padres instead of the Dodgers, but McCary is from San Diego, so he's likely a lifelong fan of the team.

McCary grew up in the city with his best friend and collaborator Kyle Mooney, a current SNL cast member. They joined SNL at the same time—Mooney as a featured player and McCary as a segment director.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Stone and McCary generally keep their relationship quiet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @davemccary

Stone is not on Instagram, but McCary does have a rarely used account. "I think it wouldn't be a positive thing for me," Stone said in an Elle interview in 2018 of social media. "If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them."

In 2019, McCary shared their engagement news in a rare post with a photo of them posing together as the actor showed off her ring. McCary captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji.

Stone and McCary tied the knot and became parents in the past year.

Dave McCary and Emma Stone at a Los Angeles Clippers game in 2019
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

McCary and Stone got married and welcomed a child within the past year. People reported in Sept. 2020 that they tied the knot, but in May 2020, there was speculation that Stone and McCary had already wed when she was seen wearing a gold band during an interview and answered a question in a way that suggested she might be married, as reported by Us Weekly.

And there was more big news to come. In March 2021, it was reported that the couple welcomed a daughter. While they haven't commented on the news, Stone did briefly touch on the idea of starting a family in Nov. 2020. She was interviewed about her movie The Croods: A New Age by a kid reporter for Entertainment Tonight, and was asked if she would start a "pack" of her own someday. "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," she said. "Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are … They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

RELATED: 12 Beloved, Long-Term Celebrity Couples, Then and Now.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Patient in hospital bed
    Patient in hospital bed
    Health

    Nearly All New COVID Deaths in U.S. Share This

    The CDC director points to a key commonality.

  • Contestants on the Monday, June 21 episode of "Jeopardy!"
    Contestants on the Monday, June 21 episode of "Jeopardy!"
    Culture

    "Jeopardy!" Gets Major Backlash

    One clue on a recent episode didn't go over well.

  • Brussels, Belgium. 10th October, 2018. Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council welcomes Bono, U2 singer and co-founder of the One campaign at European Council headquarters
    Brussels, Belgium. 10th October, 2018. Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council welcomes Bono, U2 singer and co-founder of the One campaign at European Council headquarters
    Culture

    See What Bono's 21-Year-Old Son Looks Like

    He's also the lead singer of his own band.

  • A senior woman drinking coffee while surrounded by houseplants
    A senior woman drinking coffee while surrounded by houseplants
    Health

    Drinking Coffee Like This Slashes Alzheimer's Risk

    A study says this one thing can boost your brain.

  • This Change in Your Face Could Be Parkinson's
    This Change in Your Face Could Be Parkinson's
    Health

    This Change in Your Face Could Be Parkinson's

    If you can't to do this anymore, tell your doctor.

  • Man Holding Pill And Glass Of Water Taking Medicine Sitting On Sofa At Home.
    Man Holding Pill And Glass Of Water Taking Medicine Sitting On Sofa At Home.
    Health

    This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk

    And it's one you might have in your cabinet.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group