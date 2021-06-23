See Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary in Rare New Photos

In the past year, Emma Stone got married and welcomed a baby, but you haven't seen any lavish wedding pictures or newborn photoshoots. Stone keeps her private life private, which is why it was a rarity when Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, a former Saturday Night Live director, were photographed together at a baseball game on Tuesday night.

Stone and McCary attended a San Diego Padres game on June 22 and watched the team win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The couple both wore Padres gear, and posed for a couple photos with Padres commentators, who then posted them on social media. Stone might not have social media of her own, but she and McCary were willing to snap a couple of pictures at the game. Read on to see the happy couple.

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, were all smiles at the Padres-Dodgers game.

La La Land…Naaahhhh…

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Stone and McCary took photos with Padres TV analyst Mark Grant and play-by-play commentator Don Orsillo. In both pictures, everyone looks thrilled to be at the game.

"La La Land…Naaahhhh… More like, Padre Land!" Grant captioned his photo with the pair. "Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress."

Along with his photo with the couple, Orsillo wrote, "Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself." He added a crying-laughing emoji and the hashtag "#Dontourage."

Stone's husband has a connection to San Diego.

You may be surprised that a Hollywood star was rooting for the Padres instead of the Dodgers, but McCary is from San Diego, so he's likely a lifelong fan of the team.

McCary grew up in the city with his best friend and collaborator Kyle Mooney, a current SNL cast member. They joined SNL at the same time—Mooney as a featured player and McCary as a segment director.

Stone and McCary generally keep their relationship quiet.

Stone is not on Instagram, but McCary does have a rarely used account. "I think it wouldn't be a positive thing for me," Stone said in an Elle interview in 2018 of social media. "If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them."

In 2019, McCary shared their engagement news in a rare post with a photo of them posing together as the actor showed off her ring. McCary captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji.

Stone and McCary tied the knot and became parents in the past year.

McCary and Stone got married and welcomed a child within the past year. People reported in Sept. 2020 that they tied the knot, but in May 2020, there was speculation that Stone and McCary had already wed when she was seen wearing a gold band during an interview and answered a question in a way that suggested she might be married, as reported by Us Weekly.

And there was more big news to come. In March 2021, it was reported that the couple welcomed a daughter. While they haven't commented on the news, Stone did briefly touch on the idea of starting a family in Nov. 2020. She was interviewed about her movie The Croods: A New Age by a kid reporter for Entertainment Tonight, and was asked if she would start a "pack" of her own someday. "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," she said. "Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are … They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

