If You're Using This to Make Coffee, Stop Immediately, Experts Warn

If you can't get your day going without a cup of coffee, you're far from alone. According to the National Coffee Association, 62 percent of U.S. residents drink coffee daily, and 70 percent drink it at least once a week.

Unfortunately, if you're making your morning brew with one particular device, you could be putting your safety at risk. Read on to discover if you need to ditch this device from your kitchen now. And for more safety hazards in your kitchen, If You Have These Bowls at Home, Get Rid of Them Now.

More than 5,000 Nesco coffee roasters have been recalled.

On April 21, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 5,350 Nesco Coffee Bean Roasters. The recalled devices, produced by the Metal Ware Corporation, can be identified by Model Number CR-04-13 and date code 2520 or 3220 printed within the ETL Intertek Label on the product's packaging. The Nesco brand name is printed in white on the roasters themselves.

Metal Ware says that anyone in possession of the aforementioned devices "should immediately stop using the recalled coffee bean roasters." And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The device could present a serious safety risk.

According to the recall notice, the affected coffee bean roasters can overheat, thus potentially presenting a fire risk to users. At the time of the recall, manufacturer Metal Ware Corporation had received 20 reports of the coffee roasters overheating.

While no injuries related to the use of the coffee roasters had been reported at the time the recall notice was issued, the malfunctioning devices had resulted in the roaster's plastic components melting, the beans within it burning, and the entire device emitting either smoke or flames.

This isn't the first time a Nesco product has been pulled from the market over fire concerns; in 2011, approximately 4,800 Nesco American Harvest Gardenmaster Food Dehydrators were recalled after Metal Ware received three reports of the devices overheating and either catching fire or emitting smoke. And for more ways to protect yourself, If You Take This Popular Vitamin, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns.

The coffee roasters were sold at multiple popular retailers in 2020.

The recalled coffee roasters were sold between Aug. and Dec. 2020, retailing for approximately $85. The roasters were available for purchase at two brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the U.S.: Blains Supply and Burman Coffee Traders. The roasters were also available for purchase online through the Bodhi Leaf Coffee, Burman Coffee, Everything Kitchens, Farm and Fleet, Kohl's, Sweet Maria's, and Wayfair websites, as well as the Keystone Housewares Facebook page.

And for a different risky item from your favorite superstore, know that If You Bought This at Walmart, the FDA Says Stop Using It Immediately

You can be compensated for more than your purchase price if you return the product.

If you have one of Nesco's recalled coffee bean roasters at home, you should contact Metal Ware Corporation to arrange for the product's return at 888-993-9243 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or email beanroaster@nesco.com.

Metal Ware will provide complimentary return shipping to anyone sending back one of the roasters. The company is also offering two refund options to customers: You can either opt to receive an $85 cash refund sent to your address, or get $100 in store credit usable at Nesco's online store. And for more products to toss from your kitchen, If You Bought These Popular Chips, the FDA Says Throw Them Away.