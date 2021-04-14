For many people, popping headphones in to a pocket or purse before leaving the house is every bit as part of their daily routine as locking the door behind them. Unfortunately, if you're using a specific type of popular headphones, your safety could be in jeopardy.

On April 14, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 7,450 charging cases sold with Audio-Technica wireless headphones. The cases, which were sold with Audio-Technica headphone model number ATH-CK3TW, are prone to overheating and could potentially cause a fire. The affected cases are printed with the aforementioned model number and were sold on Amazon, the Audio-Technica website, and numerous brick-and-mortar stores between Dec. 2019 ad Feb. 2021.

As of the recall date, Audio-Technica had received four incidents of the headphone cases overheating and causing damage to both the cases themselves and the surfaces on which they had been placed. If you have the affected headphone case at home, call Audio-Technica at 800-518-2520 on weekdays between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, email the company at recall@atus.com, or visit the recall page on the Audio-Technica website to request a replacement. In the meantime, the company cautions against attempting to charge your headphones with the recalled cases.

The recalled headphone cases aren't the only products that might be putting your safety in jeopardy, however.

1 Mobile hotspots

Internet access is a must for many jobs these days, and there were likely major disruptions to individuals in possession of one of the 2.5 million Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots that were just recalled. The CPSC reported the hotspot recall on April 8, citing concerns that the device's lithium ion battery could overheat and cause injuries and fires. As of the recall date, Verizon had received 15 reports of the devices overheating, including six reports of damage to property and two reported injuries. If you have the affected device at home, unplug it, power it off, and return it to Verizon or the school district that provided it to you.

2 Prep bowls

Your mise en place might be a whole lot less effective if it leads to your food getting glass in it. That's exactly what happened recently to customers who'd purchased 6,850 Epicure Glass Prep Bowls, which were recalled on April 7 due to reports of the bowls breaking or shattering, the CPSC reported. As of the recall date, one person had cut their finger on the recalled bowls and 41 people had experienced their bowls breaking or shattering. If you have the recalled Epicure bowls at home, you can contact Epicure for a replacement set.

3 Bottled water

Bottled water may be a staple in many homes and workplaces, but if you have one particular type in your possession, you're better off tossing it. On March 16, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it was investigating five cases of non-viral hepatitis associated with the consumption of Real Water brand alkaline water, and that the product should be disposed of immediately.

"We are advising consumers, restaurants and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water," said Frank Yiannas, the FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, in a statement. The company has since recalled all of its Real Water products.

4 Kia cars

For many buyers, a car's safety rating on the road is everything—but in the case of two types of Kias, simply parking the cars in a home garage could pose a serious risk, too. On March 9, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that select 2017-2021 Kia Sportages and Kia Cadenzas were recalled after the auto manufacturer received reports of the parked cars catching fire. If you have a car that fits the aforementioned description in your possession, you can enter your VIN number into the NHTSA database to see if your car should be repaired.