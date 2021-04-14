Smarter Living

If You Bought This at Walmart, the FDA Says Stop Using It Immediately

The product could be contaminated with dangerous bacteria and may present serious health risks.

By Sarah Crow
April 13, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
April 13, 2021

For many people, pets are more than just furry companions—they're family. In fact, a 2020 survey from RestoraPet found that 55 percent of pet owners said they'd pay "whatever it takes" to keep their pets happy and healthy. Unfortunately, sometimes the very things you're buying to for your pet's well-being could be putting them in harm's way. A new recall has just been issued for a popular type of cat food sold at Walmart—and the product could be putting both humans and their furry friends at risk. Read on to discover if you should be tossing your feline friend's food now, and for more health hazards hiding in plain sight, The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat This Beloved Hostess Snack.

Two lots of Meow Mix cat food have been recalled.

meow mix cat food on store shelf
Shutterstock/Eric Glenn

On April 12, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that J.M. Smucker Co. had voluntarily recalled of two lots of 30-lb. bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food. The recalled cat food, which was sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, can be identified by UPC number 2927452099 or 2927452099, lot code 1081804 or 1082804, and Best If Used By Date 9/14/2022 or 9/15/2022. And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The recalled food may be contaminated with salmonella.

long haired cat eating dry cat food from silver bowl
Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot

The two lots of Meow Mix were recalled after it was discovered that they may be contaminated with salmonella, a type of bacteria that can cause serious health issues. While the recall notice notes that, at the time the recall was issued, J.M. Smucker Co. had received no reports of pets becoming sick or developing other reactions after eating the affected food, the company recommends that individuals with the recalled Meow Mix at home "stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of it immediately." You can also contact the manufacturer at 888-569-6728 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or at www.meowmix.com/contact-us. And for more products that could be putting your health at risk for similar reasons, The USDA Just Issued a Salmonella Warning for This Popular Meat.

The food can make both pets and humans sick.

Woman sick in bed with night sweats
iStock

If you've been feeding your cat the recalled Meow Mix, the recall notice recommends monitoring for signs of a salmonella infection, including vomiting and diarrhea, although some cats may become infected without experiencing symptoms.

The recalled food—and anything that has come in contact with it—can cause humans to become sick, too. The recall notice states that people who do not adequately wash their hands after handling the affected food, surfaces it has touched, or pets who have become infected with salmonella are particularly susceptible to infection. Common signs of salmonella infection in humans include abdominal cramping, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting, and may lead to more severe symptoms including arthritis, endocarditis, eye irritation, infections of the arteries, muscle pain, and urinary tract ailments. If you or your pet are experiencing any of the above symptoms, get checked out by a medical professional.

For another salmonella warning to be aware of, check out The FDA Just Issued a Salmonella Warning for This Popular Grocery Item.

If your pet becomes sick, there are specific ways to protect yourself.

Close Up Of Boy Washing Hands With Soap At Home To Prevent Infection
iStock

The FDA cautions that you may become sick with a salmonella infection from handling the infected food or your infected pet, even if your cat isn't displaying symptoms of illness. To help reduce your risk of becoming sick from salmonella, the FDA recommends thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after handling potentially infected pets, or their food and water dishes. You should also thoroughly clean and disinfect hard surfaces (like countertops) that came into contact with the affected food or pet by using a mixture of one tablespoon bleach diluted in one quart of water. And for more products to ditch now, This Popular Sausage Should Be Thrown Away Immediately, USDA Says.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Woman that can't sleep
    Woman that can't sleep
    Health

    The Surprising Drink Keeping You Up at Night

    You probably don't realize this has caffeine in it.

  • man eating burger while woman watches
    man eating burger while woman watches
    Smarter Living

    This Burger Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    The restaurant saw sales dip significantly amid COVID.

  • Woman in glasses laughing
    Woman in glasses laughing
    Smarter Living

    120 Hysterical Knock-Knock Jokes

    They're a classic for a reason.

  • man reading books
    man reading books
    Culture

    This Is the Most Popular Author of All Time

    From Maya Angelou to Stephen King...

  • Wireless headphones in a mockup case on a bright pink background
    Wireless headphones in a mockup case on a bright pink background
    Smarter Living

    If You Have These Headphones, Stop Using Them Immediately

    Nearly 7,500 pairs of headphones are affected.

  • Hayley Hasselhoff visits Closer at Bauer Media on October 10, 2019 in London, England
    Hayley Hasselhoff visits Closer at Bauer Media on October 10, 2019 in London, England
    Culture

    Hayley Hasselhoff Just Made "Playboy" History

    Her cover is the first of its kind.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group