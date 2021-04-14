If You Bought This at Walmart, the FDA Says Stop Using It Immediately

For many people, pets are more than just furry companions—they're family. In fact, a 2020 survey from RestoraPet found that 55 percent of pet owners said they'd pay "whatever it takes" to keep their pets happy and healthy. Unfortunately, sometimes the very things you're buying to for your pet's well-being could be putting them in harm's way. A new recall has just been issued for a popular type of cat food sold at Walmart—and the product could be putting both humans and their furry friends at risk. Read on to discover if you should be tossing your feline friend's food now, and for more health hazards hiding in plain sight, The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat This Beloved Hostess Snack.

Two lots of Meow Mix cat food have been recalled.

On April 12, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that J.M. Smucker Co. had voluntarily recalled of two lots of 30-lb. bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food. The recalled cat food, which was sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, can be identified by UPC number 2927452099 or 2927452099, lot code 1081804 or 1082804, and Best If Used By Date 9/14/2022 or 9/15/2022. And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The recalled food may be contaminated with salmonella.

The two lots of Meow Mix were recalled after it was discovered that they may be contaminated with salmonella, a type of bacteria that can cause serious health issues. While the recall notice notes that, at the time the recall was issued, J.M. Smucker Co. had received no reports of pets becoming sick or developing other reactions after eating the affected food, the company recommends that individuals with the recalled Meow Mix at home "stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of it immediately." You can also contact the manufacturer at 888-569-6728 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or at www.meowmix.com/contact-us. And for more products that could be putting your health at risk for similar reasons, The USDA Just Issued a Salmonella Warning for This Popular Meat.

The food can make both pets and humans sick.

If you've been feeding your cat the recalled Meow Mix, the recall notice recommends monitoring for signs of a salmonella infection, including vomiting and diarrhea, although some cats may become infected without experiencing symptoms.

The recalled food—and anything that has come in contact with it—can cause humans to become sick, too. The recall notice states that people who do not adequately wash their hands after handling the affected food, surfaces it has touched, or pets who have become infected with salmonella are particularly susceptible to infection. Common signs of salmonella infection in humans include abdominal cramping, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting, and may lead to more severe symptoms including arthritis, endocarditis, eye irritation, infections of the arteries, muscle pain, and urinary tract ailments. If you or your pet are experiencing any of the above symptoms, get checked out by a medical professional.

If your pet becomes sick, there are specific ways to protect yourself.

The FDA cautions that you may become sick with a salmonella infection from handling the infected food or your infected pet, even if your cat isn't displaying symptoms of illness. To help reduce your risk of becoming sick from salmonella, the FDA recommends thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after handling potentially infected pets, or their food and water dishes. You should also thoroughly clean and disinfect hard surfaces (like countertops) that came into contact with the affected food or pet by using a mixture of one tablespoon bleach diluted in one quart of water.