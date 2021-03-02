Britney Spears Just Posted a Very Rare Photo of Her Teenage Sons

If you've ever seen Britney Spears' Instagram, you know that it's usually full of videos of her dancing and inspirational images and quotes. But in a new post, the pop star got much more personal. Spears shared a photo of her two teenage sons, Jayden Federline and Sean Federline, on Mar. 1 and explained in the caption why she so rarely posts pictures of them.

Spears shares 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she was married to from 2004 to 2007. E! News reported in 2019 that Spears has 30 percent custody of the children while Federline has 70 percent.

But according to Spears, that isn't the reason why she doesn't post about her kids often. Instead, it's because they're teenagers and—like any teens—aren't interested in being all over their mom's account.

She can't believe how fast her kids grew up.

"It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!!" She added, "I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!!"

She has a good reason for not posting photos of them.

Spears shared two versions of the picture with her sons. The first picture is edited to look orange-toned with a dramatic cloudy sky. The second shows them with a normal blue sky. (The photo previously leaked on a fan account in February.)

Spears explained why she doesn't often share photos of her kids in the caption, but said her photo editing won them over. "I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it," she wrote. "But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!!"

It's been a long time since she last posted a picture of her sons.

The last time Spears shared a new photo of her sons was in Aug. 2019, when she posted a photo of herself with them at Disneyland. Not long after that, she also posted an old photo of herself with her kids on the beach when they were little.

"Great time at Disneyland today …. but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!! Geeez," Spears wrote. "Anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!!"

Spears does post about one aspect of her personal life quite often.

Amid dance videos and inspirational quotes, Spears does share her romantic relationship. The 39-year-old has been in a relationship with actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari for four years. On Instagram, Spears often posts photos of them together, whether they're traveling on a private plane or just out for a hike.

She's been making headlines recently for another reason.

In 2008, Spears was placed under a conservatorship following the psychiatric hold she experienced and struggles in her personal life. That conservatorship still stands today, and was recently the subject of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The documentary put Spears' conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement in the spotlight again. The director of the film, Samantha Stark, told Entertainment Tonight that she asked Federline to be participate, but he declined. "I think Kevin is very concerned about the privacy of his kids," she said. "That's our assumption from that, in his not wanting to get involved."

