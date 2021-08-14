If You Bought These on Amazon, Stop Using Them Now, Authorities Say

Whether it's with throw pillows, curtains, or a brand new bedding set, investing in a few new décor items can be a great way to freshen up your space. And, with one-touch purchasing and competitive prices, there's no easier way to get the job done than hitting up Amazon for your home décor needs.

But buyers should beware: if one recent recall is any indication, some of those cheap and cheerful home upgrades may pose a hazard to your safety. According to a series of recent recall notices from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there's one product—made and sold by three different companies—that you'll want to get out of your house as soon as possible. Read on to find out which products are being recalled for violating serious safety regulations, and what to do if you've got the faulty items in your home.

Three types of rugs sold on Amazon have recently been recalled.

On Aug. 12, the CPSC issued a series of recalls for three types of rugs sold on Amazon: YOH Super Soft Purple Rugs (made by the company Suellen Roosevein), Andecor Girls Soft Tye Dye Area Rugs (made by And Beyond), and Pacapet Fluffy Pink Area Rugs (made by Pacapet). All three are made of 100 percent synthetic materials—two are polyester and one is acrylic—and include labels that state the products were "Made in China." According to the recall notices, the rugs were sold exclusively on Amazon for between $50 and $80 between May 2020 and Feb. 2021.

The rugs fail to meet fire safety standards.

The three rugs in question are being pulled from the market due to fire safety risks. "The recalled rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard," the recall notices state.

According to a separate report from the CPSC, there are strict fire safety regulations for the production of small area rugs. In particular, there are limits to how much surface flammability is allowed, and strict labeling requirements for rugs that have not been treated to be flame retardant. Though the recall notices do not list the exact rule or rules violated, potential violations include failure to treat synthetic materials or a lack of warning labels stating that they "should not be used near sources of ignition."

Consumers should return the rugs immediately for a full refund.

According to the notices, consumers should immediately discontinue use of the recalled rugs and contact the companies directly for instructions on how to receive a full refund, including shipping.

If you purchased the YOH rug, contact suellenroosevein@outlook.com; if you purchased the And Beyond rug, contact yangguang_789@outlook.com; and if you purchased the Pacapet rug, contact anzhi123789@outlook.com. Amazon is also in the process of contacting all known purchasers directly on behalf of the three companies.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Thankfully, no incidents or injuries have been reported regarding the faulty rugs to date. However, the CPSC had reason to err on the side of caution, given the startling rates of fire-related injuries in U.S. homes.

According to a 2019 report from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), local fire departments responded to 1.3 million fires across the U.S. that year. "These fires caused roughly 3,700 civilian fire deaths and 16,600 reported civilian fire injuries. Property damage was estimated at $14.8 billion," the report states, noting that home fires are reported every 93 seconds in the U.S. and a home fire death occurs roughly every three hours.

Take the first step toward your own fire safety by carefully checking the labels on your home products—including, but not limited to, any recently purchased rugs. If you've got one of the three recalled rugs in your possession, be sure to get rid of them immediately.

