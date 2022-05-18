Smarter Living

Ex-Walmart Employee Warns This is the One Question to Never Ask

Next time you head to your local store, avoid asking employees this.

By Abby Reinhard
May 18, 2022
By Abby Reinhard
May 18, 2022

If you shop at Walmart, chances are you've interacted with someone who works there. In the U.S. alone, Walmart employs nearly 1.6 million associates who oversee operations, man the registers, stock shelves, and perform managerial duties, among other responsibilities. Customer care is key for many big retailers, including Walmart, which lists "Service to the Customer" as one of its foundational beliefs. But according to one former Walmart employee, there is one thing you should avoid asking certain workers while shopping. Read on to find out what question won't get you very far the next time you head to your local store.

READ THIS NEXT: These Are All the Walmart Locations Closing Forever by the End of May.

This isn't the first time a Walmart employee has shared behind-the-scenes intel.

walmart customers at registers
QualityHD / Shutterstock

As a one-stop shop for everyday necessities, Walmart boasts a dedicated base of shoppers and bargain hunters. And former employees have aimed to help out by sharing secrets, tips, and tricks that customers would otherwise be unaware of on social media. One previous worker took to TikTok, posting a video about the self-checkout machines, which are programmed to display warning messages if you are purchasing an item that is age-restricted or recalled, or if you've missed a scan. A separate video from another ex-employee also claimed that Walmart workers can actually pause your self-checkout process due to concerns about theft or skipped scans. Now yet another previous employee has addressed secrets about Walmart, including a common request that will likely not be met.

Walmart employees are unlikely to do this if asked.

Walmart supermarket employees are sorting the products. Up the floor to allow customers to conveniently shop for products
iStock

Former Walmart employee Paris Mars, known by her social media handle HeyParis, took to YouTube to discuss her time as a Walmart employee. In a video on her personal channel, she cautions shoppers against asking Walmart associates to check for an item in the back.

If you're hoping for extra inventory hidden somewhere on storage shelves, you may be out of luck. While this may not apply to all Walmart employees, HeyParis said it is unlikely that the typical associate will actually go and check for you. "They're going to go to the back, they're going to talk to their friends, and come right back out," she said.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Mars recommends taking another approach to look for inventory.

walmart employee with cart
Erin Deleon / Shutterstock

According to HeyParis, if you need someone to check the back, your best bet is talking to one of the employees who work in the back area of the store. These are the employees who generally move larger boxes and crates often using a wheeled platform or a dolly.

"If you ask one of them, they're more likely to actually look in back for the product you're looking for than an actual Walmart employee," she explained.

Alternatively, you can approach an employee with a price gun. The associate can then check on the spot to see how many items the store currently has in stock. And while it seems like common sense, being kind and polite when speaking with associates or management may help your case.

"Be nice to the managers and you will always, always, always get your way," HeyParis said. "If you talk with a normal voice and you're just explaining stuff, I promise you the managers will respect you and will do anything in their power to make you happy."

The social media user issued other warnings about employee training.

walmart electronics section
Eric Glenn / Shutterstock

In the same video, HeyParis stated that Walmart employees are not fully trained before being assigned to a specific department, claiming that employees "learn as we grow." Aside from the electronics department, where employees are typically hired by the phone companies themselves, Walmart associates are also unable to answer product-related questions. HeyParis alleges that Walmart instructs employees to "read the box" for products, in the event a customer asks for help.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Shop at Walmart or Kroger, the FBI Has a Major Warning for You.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Anthony Fauci at the May 18 White House press briefing
    Anthony Fauci at the May 18 White House press briefing
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Has a New Call to Action

    "It is so important" to do this now.

  • Kroger Is Under Fire for Allowing This in Stores
    Kroger Is Under Fire for Allowing This in Stores
    Smarter Living

    Kroger Is Under Fire for Allowing This in Stores

    The company has just been fined thousands.

  • fedex packages in a pile
    fedex packages in a pile
    Smarter Living

    FedEx Announced This Major Delivery Change

    It's part of a larger initiative.

  • Emilie de Ravin at the 2004 ABC All Star Party
    Emilie de Ravin at the 2004 ABC All Star Party
    Culture

    See Claire from "Lost" Now

    Emilie de Ravin moved on to another hit show.

  • woman breathing
    woman breathing
    Smarter Living

    How to Relax Based on Your Zodiac Sign

    Find your inner peace.

  • A man using an Android phone while sitting at his laptop computer
    A man using an Android phone while sitting at his laptop computer
    Smarter Living

    Google Has a New Warning for Android Users

    A new safety issue could affect your phone.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group