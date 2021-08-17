Higher education has long been touted as one of the main keys to living a successful life. And while that may be true, there is no denying that college is expensive. Not to mention the substantial debt many students take on in order to earn a degree. With that in mind, we wanted to find out what the most expensive colleges are in the country—specifically when it comes to how much value you get for the money you spend.

To find the most overpriced college* in every state in the U.S., we consulted MoneyWise, which used publicly available data on employment rates, earnings, and the prices after financial aid to determine the average cost per year of each school and the median income six years after students graduate. In addition, we gathered quotes from the popular school rating and review site Niche to see what students had to say about each school.

So, if you're concerned about the cost of expensive colleges, read on to discover the most overpriced college in your state before you enroll.

*According to MoneyWise, the list generally excludes schools with a student population below 2,000, although in states with fewer than five big schools smaller ones were considered. The list also excludes any schools that tailor to a particular faith or identify with a particular racial or cultural heritage.

Alabama

Most overpriced college: Auburn University at Montgomery

Average cost per year: $12,807

Median income six years after graduating: $33,300

In addition to being costly, AU at Montgomery is also apparently lacking in the campus culture department. "This is a college that does the bare basics and feels completely detached," one freshman said in a 2020 review on Niche. "There are barely any clubs or orgs and the few that exist are hard to join. The school is also old and outdated."

Alaska

Most overpriced college: University of Alaska Anchorage

Average cost per year: $13,288

Median income six years after graduating: $45,400

Rising tuition cost is just one of the many complaints students have with UAA. "UAA resident tuition has gone up an insane amount every single semester due to our state legislation," a freshman said in a poor review of the university on Niche. "Quality of education is poor. Not the best on campus activities, even though every student gets charged a 'student activities' fee."

Arizona

Most overpriced college: Grand Canyon University

Average cost per year: $21,403

Median income six years after graduating: $52,700

According to one GCU senior, while the school is adequate, it never misses a chance to make you pull out your wallet. "[GCU] is not a bad school, it just limits you from doing a lot," the student said in a Niche review. "I have tried to change a professor and was not able to without paying more money."

Arkansas

Most overpriced college: University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Average cost per year: $13,256

Median income six years after graduating: $34,900

With a C+ grade for value on Niche, a senior student points the finger at the school's administration. "The administration of UA Little Rock does not work to better the experience of the students," the student said. "They have intentionally raised 'fees' so that tuition and board stay the same price, allowing the school to make more money off of scholarships and grants."

California

Most overpriced college: Unitek College – Fremont

Average cost per year: $50,281

Median income six years after graduating: Not available

"This is a private for-profit institution that is structured in a way for the institution to benefit from students who are desperately trying to pass the program," one alum wrote on Niche. "Tuition is already ridiculously high, but students who do not meet a 75 [percent] in a subject must pay for that course again and are pushed back a semester. The school needs to offer better assistance for student success."

Colorado

Most overpriced college: Pikes Peak Community College

Average cost per year: $8,858

Median income six years after graduating: $31,300

A common complaint among Pikes Peak Community College students is a lack of direction from the school's advisors.

As one senior put it in a recent review of their experience on Niche: "I haven't been able to get any type of help in making sure I'm taking the right classes or that what I'm taking is the right thing for when I transfer to a university. I have scheduled appointments with [advisors] and they never show up so it's very frustrating. Also, some of the classes I take feel like a waste of time because I don't feel like I learned anything or that the teacher didn't care."

Connecticut

Most overpriced college: Southern Connecticut State University

Average cost per year: $17,389

Median income six years after graduating: $45,300

Some SCSU students have voiced frustrations with the fact that they are simply spinning their wheels when it comes to campus culture and the quality of the curriculum. "I feel like my money is not being invested in anything worthwhile other than to learn how to party and socialize, which even then I'm struggling with," one freshman wrote on Nice.

Delaware

Most overpriced college: Delaware Technical Community College – Terry

Average cost per year: $8,261

Median income six years after graduating: $31,300

When it comes to the value of DTCC, one junior expressed disappointment with the school's job placement services. "I have not been made aware of any postgrad services or job opportunities," the student wrote on Niche. It is always about who you know or who you run into."

Florida

Most overpriced college: Florida Technical College – Orlando

Average cost per year: $15,442

Median income six years after graduating: $24,600

With a C- value rating on Niche, one junior student laments: "All my grants and loans went to the school and I will end up being $13,000 in debt."

Georgia

Most overpriced college: Georgia Gwinnett College

Average cost per year: $11,735

Median income six years after graduating: Not available

One recurring complaint about Georgia Gwinnett College is feeling frustrated with the financial aid department. In a review on Niche, one sophomore wrote: "The financial aid office always seems swamped, short-handed, and [offers] horrible customer service."

Hawaii

Most overpriced college: University of Hawaii – Maui College

Average cost per year: $10,373

Median income six years after graduating: $29,900

One recent graduate of the university expressed disappointment with the communication—or lack thereof—following graduation. "No one helps you when you stop attending school. They don't care or even follow up."

Idaho

Most overpriced college: Idaho State University

Average cost per year: $13,349

Median income six years after graduating: $35,700

When it comes to the quality of the education they are receiving for the money they are spending, one sophomore pulled no punches.

"My experience with ISU has been frustrating," the student wrote on Niche. "My interactions with the staff and faculty have been poor. My education that I have received from ISU has been unacceptable and the professors are lazy. I truthfully feel that I have been set up for failure."

Illinois

Most overpriced college: Columbia College Chicago

Average cost per year: $31,269

Median income six years after graduating: $34,400

For the price tag, which is definitely on the high side, students often expect more than they get from this city-based school.

"I wasn't given guidance in making a proper website, resume, or portfolio until my very last semester, which meant I was ineligible for most internships and entry jobs," a former student complained on Niche. "I needed to be much more academically challenged than I was."

Indiana

Most overpriced college: Vincennes University

Average cost per year: $9,937

Median income six years after graduating: $32,800

"I'm a Business Management major," a senior wrote on Niche. "The workload isn't strenuous, that's if your adviser cares enough to put you in the correct classes. Job opportunities are not well announced, aside from the job fairs they hold once per semester, nor [are] internship opportunities."

Iowa

Most overpriced college: Waldorf University

Average cost per year: $19,983

Median income six years after graduating: $37,800

With a graduation rate of only 30 percent, maybe beefing up the quality and quantity of the faculty would keep students engaged. As one senior put it on Niche: "The professor is typically the reason whether or not I like the class and Waldorf has some fantastic ones and others who could use more training on HOW to teach, rather than WHAT to teach."

Kansas

Most overpriced college: Wichita State University

Average cost per year: $14,256

Median income six years after graduating: $40,400

"I have just been admitted to Wichita State University," a frustrated student wrote on Niche. "So far, my experience has been extremely difficult. There has seemed to be a hurdle to jump through during each step of the process from transcripts, to name changes, to setting up a password to use the online portal, to being told I need an additional 17 hours on top of what I already needed to complete my degree."

Kentucky

Most overpriced college: Morehead State University

Average cost per year: $12,528

Median income six years after graduating: $33,100

Some students feel Morehead didn't cut it when it came to teaching them the essential skills necessary to succeed after graduation.

"Hated every minute there," a recent alumnus wrote, according to MoneyWise. "I have to start all over at a new school just to redo the damage they did in helping me with my future."

Louisiana

Most overpriced college: McNeese State University

Average cost per year: $9,985

Median income six years after graduating: $38,200

The net cost per year is below the national average and the median earnings six years after graduation is about $5,000 above the national average at this Louisiana school.

"My experience at McNeese is OK. I enjoy the professors because of their willingness to help me," a graduate student wrote on Niche. "I've heard from other students that the professors care and I have not been disappointed. I appreciate everyone that has helped me at McNeese and has continued to help me with my education."

Maine

Most overpriced college: University of Maine at Augusta

Average cost per year: $9,899

Median income six years after graduating: $27,700

"You get your money's worth," a former student wrote on Niche. "It's a cheap school but it has many drawbacks. Personally, I think that the university's performance is declining every year because it seems like many staff members do not care about the student body."

Maryland

Most overpriced college: Frostburg State University

Average cost per year: $13,980

Median income six years after graduating: $44,600

"Not the best, not the worst. What more can I say? Every college has advantages and disadvantages," one freshman put it plainly on Niche.

Massachusetts

Most overpriced college: Berklee College of Music

Average cost per year: $43,799

Median income six years after graduating: $30,300

Berklee is one of the most prestigious music schools in the country, but the price tag is high and the earnings prospects after graduating are less than extraordinary.

"This school needs some serious work," a sophomore student wrote on Niche. "The academics are all over the place. The faculty is extremely unorganized and will always redirect you."

Michigan

Most overpriced college: Henry Ford College

Average cost per year: $3,299

Median income six years after graduating: $31,400

This Michigan institution received a C- overall grade on Niche, and the whole experience—from the campus to the faculty—has left some students underwhelmed.

"Very small. Seems a lot like an open campus high school," a freshman commented on Niche. "The library is nice, but some of the other buildings need attention. The teachers are helpful but the atmosphere around the school was not good enough for me."

Minnesota

Most overpriced college: Bemidji State University

Average cost per year: $14,814

Median income six years after graduating: $40,600

According to MoneyWise, the net price to attend Bemidji State University is a bit lower than the national average, and the median earnings six years after graduation are better than some other schools on the list. However, the average debt for students who take out loans is high at $31,052 over four years.

"I would honestly give the instructors a much higher rating, but the financial aid office dropped the rating," one senior says, according to MoneyWise. "They are less than helpful at finding alternate funding."

Mississippi

Most overpriced college: Delta State University

Average cost per year: $12,814

Median income six years after graduating: $33,700

"Trying to get financial aid made me feel as though I was getting the runaround," a sophomore complained on Niche. "I was always being put on hold and transferred to another department. It was such a hassle."

Missouri

Most overpriced college: Missouri Southern State University

Average cost per year: $9,446

Median income six years after graduating: $33,300

"Nearly all professors are old," a Missouri Southern State University student said in a Niche review. "While that may be great because they know their stuff, the gap between that generation and the information/technology generation can be less than conducive to a great learning environment.

Montana

Most overpriced college: Montana State University – Billings

Average cost per year: $11,859

Median income six years after graduating: $34,600

According to MoneyWise, only 29 percent of MSUB students graduate, and average student loan debt after four years is high at $27,436.

"This campus is not too bad," one sophomore commented, MoneyWise reports. "The tuition is reasonable, but the structure is weak. It is great for social gatherings because the community is pretty awesome."

Nebraska

Most overpriced college: Wayne State College

Average cost per year: $13,193

Median income six years after graduating: $36,100

According to MoneyWise, the net price of tuition at Wayne State College is slightly lower than average, and the median salary six years after graduation is slightly higher.

"There were quite a few activities and ways to get involved, but the people weren't welcoming," a freshman writes in a review online, MoneyWise reports. "The classes were alright, although more often than not the professors seemed to care less about teaching and more about us just taking the class."

Nevada

Most overpriced college: Sierra Nevada University

Average cost per year: $30,352

Median income six years after graduating: $42,100

"It's expensive, the food is barely edible (seriously, i've gone hungry a lot), many of the courses are such a waste of time," a sophomore complained on Niche.

New Hampshire

Most overpriced college: Southern New Hampshire University

Average cost per year: $34,984

Median income six years after graduating: $45,400

The net cost per year is more than double the national average and the graduation rate is only 43 percent. Not exactly promising numbers on either front.

"The advisors were okay but offered little to no help after graduation," an alum wrote on Niche. "I have now had my masters degree for over a year and have yet to find a job making more than minimum wage."

New Jersey

Most overpriced college: New Jersey City University

Average cost per year: $12,476

Median income six years after graduating: $42,700

According to MoneyWise, the average student loan debt over four years at NJCU is high at $31,256. What's more is that only 39 percent of students graduate.

"I've had an average experience with NJCU," MoneyWise said one junior wrote in an online review. "The professors are incredible and do what they can with limited resources, but admissions and financial aid have made it very difficult for me. They raised tuition during a pandemic … that speaks volumes!"

New Mexico

Most overpriced college: Brookline College – Albuquerque

Average cost per year: $25,206

Median income six years after graduating: $21,900

The reviews of Brookline College are relatively positive—except, of course, when it comes to the financial side of things. "Have had a hard time finding grants or scholarships to help supplement the cost," a junior wrote on Niche.

New York

Most overpriced college: CUNY Medgar Evers College

Average cost per year: $6,677

Median income six years after graduating: $35,900

The median income six years after graduating is higher than the national average, but the graduation rate is extremely low at 14 percent.

"Medgar Evers is a great school but the staff and the overall customer service is not very good," a junior complained on Niche. "There needs to be more accountability for staff and professors to care about the students [more than] the school's bottom line."

North Carolina

Most overpriced college: University of North Carolina at Pembroke

Average cost per year: $11,576

Median income six years after graduating: $34,400

"UNCP does not look out for their students like they say they will," a senior commented on Niche. "There are some good professors but there are a lot who are just there to get a check."

North Dakota

Most overpriced college: Minot State University

Average cost per year: $10,153

Median income six years after graduating: $41,200

According to MoneyWise, "students who take on loans typically end up with an average debt of $22,548 over four years, but the loan default rate is relatively low at 8.3 percent."

"I like the friendliness of the campus," a sophomore said. "You'll find some really good professors here, and of course some bad apples. But overall, great professors."

Ohio

Most overpriced college: University of Akron

Average cost per year: $16,269

Median income six years after graduating: $36,500

"Good school to get an undergraduate degree, the professors are there to help, but the clubs and fraternity and sorority scene are very poor and they have little to no value on campus," a senior said of their experience at the school.

Oklahoma

Most overpriced college: Northeastern State University

Average cost per year: $9,138

Median income six years after graduating: $35,800

"Not many career prospects here at the campus since it is a small city," a junior commented on Niche. "I'm not even sure if I am able to get a local job once I get my degree."

Oregon

Most overpriced college: Western Oregon University

Average cost per year: $15,496

Median income six years after graduating: $39,700

"It's not the best in my opinion," a sophomore weighed in on Niche. "Housing is so expensive and not worth it at all."

Pennsylvania

Most overpriced college: Edinboro University

Average cost per year: $15,223

Median income six years after graduating: $35,400

"Edinboro University is an okay school," wrote a sophomore reviewer, according to MoneyWise. "It is far from the best, but it is not horrible. Overall, student life is very poor, but the school is fairly cheap."

Rhode Island

Most overpriced college: Johnson & Wales University – Providence

Average cost per year: $28,089

Median income six years after graduating: $38,800

"Really expensive and ridiculously easy," a sophomore commented on Niche. "Most of the professors are really knowledgeable and really helpful. They are regionally accredited. Unfortunately, they are not accredited by any accreditation board."

South Carolina

Most overpriced college: Coastal Carolina University

Average cost per year: $16,368

Median income six years after graduating: $38,500

With tuition hovering just above the national average, some students complain that it's all about the dollar signs at this establishment of higher education.

"They really don't care, and all they want is money," one senior reviewer wrote, according to MoneyWise. "Learned nothing here, no one likes it other than its location. Place is a trap."

South Dakota

Most overpriced college: Black Hills State University

Average cost per year: $15,317

Median income six years after graduating: $35,900

Financial issues are a common complaint with BHSU students. As one student put it in their Niche review: "There are few scholarships if you are from out of state. Their office is run basically by students so help is minimal. I often end up with large monthly payments during the school year due to FAFSA not covering everything."

Tennessee

Most overpriced college: Austin Peay State University

Average cost per year: $13,331

Median income six years after graduating: $34,900

With a graduation rate of 43 percent, which is under the national average, Austin Peay State University has room for improvement.

"My overall experience at Austin Peay was pretty difficult," a junior student wrote on Niche. "The on-campus living is very overpriced for the size and quality of living space."

Texas

Most overpriced college: Tyler Junior College

Average cost per year: $9,484

Median income six years after graduating: $32,500

"For my first year of college it was great," a freshmen student wrote on Niche. "One thing I would say to look out for is the unreasonable fees. The food was for the most part decent but not worth the money."

For more interesting state facts and rankings sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Utah

Most overpriced college: Dixie State University

Average cost per year: $14,458

Median income six years after graduating: $35,400

An inconsistent learning environment seems to be a point of frustration with Dixie State students. "I really have not enjoyed my time at Dixie State," one student stated plainly on Niche. "They are behind the times in technology. I have felt that the professors are not on the same page, some use canvas, some require physical copies, and some do both. I have been to other colleges and they seemed more in-tune with the students' needs."

Vermont

Most overpriced college: Goddard College

Average cost per year: $23,187

Median income six years after graduating: $25,400

With a net price per year almost $10,000 more than the national average, according to Niche, students at Goddard college expect a bit more face-to-face time with faculty. "A hybrid model with one advisor per semester," a graduate student wrote in their Niche review. "Not great for students who are not proactive, and even proactive students face difficulty maintaining academic rigor with how little contact there is."

Virginia

Most overpriced college: ECPI University – Virginia Beach

Average cost per year: $18,664

Median income six years after graduating: $34,600

According to one senior, the educational value at ECPI leaves something to be desired. "I would not choose this school again," the student wrote on Niche. "It is a degree factory and they don't care if you actually learn anything."

Washington

Most overpriced college: Olympic College

Average cost per year: $5,626

Median income six years after graduating: $33,200

Looking for job prospects after completing your education? Well, according to one Olympic College senior, you may want to look elsewhere. "Most students only obtain their [Associate in Arts degree] from OC and transfer elsewhere to finish their bachelor's," student wrote on Niche. "There are not many career opportunities following graduation."

West Virginia

Most overpriced college: Valley College – Martinsburg

Average cost per year: $25,183

Median income six years after graduating: $22,100

According to MoneyWise, one Valley College graduate student received some discouraging words from the small, but expensive institution. "I wasn't very fond of the fact that they didn't tell me I wouldn't be able to get a job after I graduated," the student said. "I have to take an exam to be 'certified,' then take another to be credible to employers. But the overall experience was good."

Wisconsin

Most overpriced college: University of Wisconsin – Parkside

Average cost per year: $10,409

Median income six years after graduating: $39,900

With a four-year tuition that exceeds students' median salary six years after graduation, you'd hope at least for dedicated and engaging professors. However, according to a UW – Parkside sophomore, that's not necessarily the case. "It is difficult to find a professor at this school who is truly interested in their student's success," the student wrote on Niche.

Wyoming

Most overpriced college: University of Wyoming

Average cost per year: $12,999

Median income six years after graduating: $47,300

Generally speaking, University of Wyoming students have mostly positive things to say about the school, but some feel it comes up short when it comes to preparing you for the next step after graduation. As one one senior explained on Niche: "UW has provided me many opportunities to stand out as a student, but the health sciences department has not been helpful in preparing me for my graduate degree at all."

