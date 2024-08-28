So Long Summer: Up to 10 Inches of Snow May Fall Today—Here's Where

Well, we’ve officially entered the final dog days of summer. On Aug. 23, AccuWeather confirmed that “false fall” is on temporary hiatus as a late-summer heat surge is expected to set the Midwest and Northeast regions ablaze ahead of Labor Day weekend. (Thank goodness for Starbucks’ iced fall drinks, right?) But while AccuWeather has issued an extreme heat advisory for the eastern half of the country, folks in Montana have also been told to stay indoors due to increased risks of hypothermia. Yup, that’s right. While temperatures are soaring to triple-digits in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., parts of Montana are bracing for a summer snowstorm.

The mountains of northwestern Montana could get up to 10 inches of snow today, reports the National Weather Service.

“The strong cold front associated with the next low pressure system is marching across the northern Rockies. Sharply colder air behind the system will likely bring the first snowflakes of the season for the high elevations of northwestern Montana,” according to Aug. 28’s forecast outlook.

This morning, the Montana Department of Transportation issued its own winter storm advisory, which will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. M.D.T this evening unless weather patterns or conditions change. In addition to several inches of snow, the organization said wind gusts may reach up to 60 miles per hour.

“Slushy and slippery conditions on roadways above 5,000 feet. Backcountry trails, especially over mountain passes, will become snow covered and slippery. Strong winds combined with the falling snow will lead to periods of limited visibility,” reads the advisory message.

Meanwhile, today is predicted to be one of the hottest days on record for the summer 2024 season, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s to the low 100s throughout the Midwest and Northeast. Temperatures aren’t expected to dip until later tomorrow, Aug. 29.

USA Today reports that nearly 50 million people were pinged with heat alerts this morning and that scorching-high temperatures well into the 100s are also expected in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arizona, and southern California. Ironically, northern California got a light dusting of snow just last week in and around Lake Tahoe.

The weather service is asking the public (particularly young children and the elderly) to remain indoors with air conditioning, stay hydrated, and to limit outdoor activities that may expose them to sun and heat.