Michael B. Jordan Just Confirmed He's Dating This Star's Daughter

In the celebrity world, dating someone is one thing, but making the relationship public for the world to see takes things to another level. Celebrities can reveal a new relationship in a whole host of ways—on the red carpet, in an interview, or just keep it simple and share the news on social media. That's exactly how Michael B. Jordan revealed he's dating Lori Harvey. If that last name sounds familiar, it's because the model is the daughter of TV host Steve Harvey.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, Jordan posted two darkly lit images of himself and Harvey standing close together and gazing at each other. The 33-year-old actor tagged Harvey's account, but went without a caption, letting the photos speak for themselves. Harvey, who's 24, also posted photos of herself with Jordan from the same shoot on her own account on the same day.

This isn't the first the world has heard about Harvey and Jordan. Around Thanksgiving, TMZ shared photos of the pair arriving in Atlanta, where Harvey lives. Then, at the end of the year, The Sun published pictures of Harvey and Jordan getting off of a plane in Salt Lake City.

Steve Harvey isn't Lori's biological father, but she took his name and calls him "dad."

While Jordan is a household name thanks to his roles in Black Panther, Creed, and Friday Night Lights, Harvey isn't as widely known. Her mom, Marjorie Harvey, married Steve in 2007 when Lori was 10. She had three children from a previous marriage: Lori and her two siblings, Morgan, now 32, and Jason, now 28. While Morgan is married and has a different last name, Lori and Jason use Harvey's last name and the model refers to him as "dad." It's unclear if Harvey legally adopted them.

She works as a model and influencer.

Harvey is a professional model, influencer (she has 2.6 million Instagram followers), and ambassador for the brand Pretty Little Thing.

In an interview with BET in 2017, Harvey spoke about how being 5'3" tall makes her an unlikely model. "Being that I'm not a traditional model, it's kind of cool because I feel like it's opening up a door for a new generation of models that look more like me versus being 5-foot-10 and super skinny [with a] super flat stomach and super skinny legs like everything looks so perfect," she said. "So, it's cool that I don't have to be a size 00. I can literally just be me and that's OK." At that time, Harvey was working frequently with Dolce & Gabbana.

She was previously an equestrian.

Harvey had been a competitive horseback rider for much of her life, and according to her BET interview, she was hoping to be on the Olympic team. But not long after she started attending college, she fell from her horse, broke her back, and tore her MCL, which ended her riding career.

She's been linked to some other famous faces.

Jordan isn't the first celebrity who Harvey has been in a relationship with or been rumored to date. When she was 20 years old, Harvey was engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, but the relationship ended before they walked down the aisle. She also dated rapper Future in early 2020 and she was previously rumored to have dated singer Trey Songz and race car driver Lewis Hamilton. She also reportedly dated Sean "Diddy" Combs for three months, though they never commented on it. There were also unconfirmed rumors that she dated his son, Justin Combs, before that. But no matter which of these relationships were real or just tabloid fodder, it's clear Harvey knows how to deal with rumors and being in the public eye.

As for Jordan, he's always been very private about his dating life. He's been previously linked to actors Lupita Nyong'o and KiKi Layne, and Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra. "They're writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen," Jordan told USA Today in 2018 about the Nyong'o rumors in particular. "Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives—don't have any control over that."

