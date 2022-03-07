One of the most surprising reveals during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey was that she claimed that there were "concerns" within the royal family about the skin color of their future children. Both Meghan and Harry spoke about the topic in the interview without revealing which member—or members—of the family had made the offensive remarks. But a new development means that Meghan may now be compelled to give those names.

As reported by TMZ, Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is suing her for alleged defamation related to claims made in the Oprah interview. And, if the case actually moves forward, it could mean that Meghan will have to answer questions about anything and everything she spoke about in the tell-all. Read on to find out more.

Samantha is suing for defamation.

According to TMZ, which obtained the court documents, Samantha is suing Meghan for allegedly defaming her, including through comments she made in the interview last year. Samantha claims that Meghan has made up a false "rags to royalty" narrative that makes her family members look bad, that she has lied about the last time they saw each other, and that she lied about Samantha only beginning to use the last name "Markle" once she started dating Harry. Samantha claims that Meghan has lied about herself and their father so that "they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story concocted by [her]."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Samantha claims that Meghan's words have stopped her from getting jobs, negatively affected the sales of her book, and distressed her mentally and emotionally.

Meghan's lawyer responded to the lawsuit.

As reported by TMZ, Meghan's lawyer, Michael Kump, gave the following comment about the lawsuit: "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

Meghan could have to answer further questions about the skin color comment.

If Samantha's lawsuit moves forward, that could mean that Meghan will be deposed about things she told Winfrey, as reported by The Mirror. A source told the publication that Samantha wants Meghan challenged on everything she said in the interview.

"Samantha's lawsuit focuses heavily on claims made by the Duchess when she spoke to Oprah," a source told The Mirror. "They include details on how little Meghan says she knew her half-siblings, but also about the life she had when growing up. Samantha, who shares the same dad with Meghan, does not recognize much of what the Duchess said and wants to challenge it all by making her sister sit for a deposition. Everything will be forensically challenged. For sure, Samantha hopes Meghan will be tested on all aspects of the Oprah program, including claims she made about the royals."

This could mean that Meghan will be asked who made the comment about her children's skin color.

Harry has only revealed who didn't make the comment.

In their tell-all, Meghan said that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, within the royal family there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Meghan continued (via BuzzFeed News), "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him."

Harry added, "That conversation I'm never going to share. But at the time, at the time it was awkward. I was a bit shocked. What will the kids look like?"

The day after the interview, Winfrey told CBS This Morning that Harry confirmed that the person who made the comment was neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip. "[Prince Harry] did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and, if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations," the talk show host said.

