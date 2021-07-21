See the Interview That Made Megan Fox Stop Drinking

Megan Fox has sported some bold looks at movie premieres and awards shows over the course of her 15-year career, but it's what she said, not what she wore at one major Hollywood event that's her biggest red carpet regret. During an interview with Who What Wear in which she was asked to look back on some of her outfits over the years, Fox pointed to comments she made on the red carpet at the 2009 Golden Globes as the reason why she no longer drinks alcohol. And while she didn't mention what exactly she said or who she said it to, the 35-year-old actor, who referred to her behavior as "belligerent," made it pretty clear she was referring to her interview with E!'s Giuliana Rancic. Read on to see what Fox had to say at the 2009 Golden Globes and find out why it led her to stop drinking.

Megan Fox attended her first Golden Globes in 2009—and it didn't go smoothly.

The first time Fox attended the Golden Globe Awards was in 2009. At this point, she was 22 years old. The first Transformers movie had already been released, and its first sequel and her movie Jennifer's Body were set to come out later that year.

On the red carpet, Fox was interviewed by Rancic, who asked Fox why she was shaking her head after she introduced her as "one of the hottest women in the business right now." "Because I'm pretty sure I'm a doppelgänger for Alan Alda," said Fox, who then used an offensive term that can refer to either someone who is transgender or a cross-dresser. "I'm a man," she continued. "I'm so painfully insecure. I'm on the verge of vomiting right now. I'm so horrified that I'm here, and I'm embarrassed. I'm scared." (You can watch the Fox interview here, but beware offensive language.)

She went on to comment on her boyfriend and her waist size.

Rancic then asked Fox whether her then-boyfriend and now ex-husband Brian Austin Green was at the awards show with her. "He's not," she said. "He doesn't want to be here. He does want to be my date. He's a man. He has an ego. I think he's probably working on music. I don't think he cares."

Rancic also asked about Fox's workout routine, calling her body "smokin'." "Well, I do have a 22 inch waist, I will say that," the actor said. "But I basically starve myself for a month. I'm kidding. I do a lot of pilates—an immense amount of pilates."

In the new interview with Who What Wear, Fox said the situation made her stop drinking.

After sharing that she was wearing a Ralph Lauren gown and didn't like her hairstyle at the time, Fox shared her recollection of the evening.

"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas brothers," she said. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that. And now I don't drink and this is why. I was belligerent and said a bunch of s*** I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why, but I know that I did. You could look that up."

While Fox's interview with Rancic would have come before she was seated inside for the show, the Golden Globes are known for handing out mini bottles of champagne on the red carpet, as well.

Fox has mentioned not drinking in the past.

Fox has talked about the fact that she doesn't drink alcohol in past interviews, but didn't go into detail as to why she made the decision until this latest Who What Wear interview. While speaking to E! News about not eating carbs in 2014, she said, "It's like giving up smoking. I gave up smoking cold turkey. I'm one of those people when I'm committed, there's no stopping me. So, I did it and after about a week, it repulses me. Like there's bread over there and never again would I put that in my body. But I also don't drink alcohol, which turns to sugar, turns to fat."

In a 2013 interview with Esquire, Fox also said that she didn't like drinking: "I can't stand pills. I don't like drinking. I don't like feeling out of control. I have to feel like I'm in control of my body."

