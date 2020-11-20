Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey were one of the most iconic duos involved in early 2000s rom-coms. The pair played onscreen love interests twice—first in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and then in 2008's Fool's Gold. But while we swooned over the characters falling head-over-heels, it turns out that filming might not have been such a magical experience. In a new interview, McConaughey is now defending himself after Hudson recently called him the worst onscreen kisser. Read on for what he had to say about Hudson's comments, and for more on McConaughey's rom-com past, Matthew McConaughey Says This Is The Only Rom-Com He'd Do a Sequel to.

During an Oct. 13 interview on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Hudson said she hasn't had "the best kissers" when it comes to co-stars, calling out one in particular: McConaughey. "He just had snot all over his face," Hudson recalled about their ocean kissing scene at the end of Fool's Gold.

Of course, McConaughey doesn't think it's fair to call him the worst kisser for this. In a Nov. 16 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor defended himself against Hudson's assessment, blaming the circumstances behind filming this scene.

"In Fool's Gold, it's like, 'OK, here's the scene: You're in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water, so on 'Action,' go into the water and then come up out of the water like you're gasping for air. You're glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and go into an embrace," he explained, imitating the director for the scene.

So, it's safe to say the scene wasn't exactly easy to film. "There's a lot of salt water and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between all those, and so you're doing that and you're like, 'OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?' They're like, 'No, we better do another take,'" he recalled.

McConaughey also admitted that many of his kissing scenes with Hudson have been "awkward." He joked that the pair never got a kiss where "the temperature's right, nobody's interrupting, the ocean's not wiping us away, [and] nobody's dropping stuff on us above our head." He said these various "elements" involved in their many onscreen kisses meant that they hadn't gotten their "nice romantic kiss yet," but joked that there was "still time" for him and Hudson.

Of course, McConaughey and Hudson aren't the only actors who have become victims of bad onscreen kisses. Keep reading for more kissing co-stars who didn't exactly have a magical time, and for more bad romance, check out these Beloved Movie Couples Who Clashed Behind the Scenes.

1 Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel in How I Met Your Mother

It's hard to think that the actors behind Lily and Marshall didn't enjoy their onscreen moments. But Alyson Hannigan revealed the one reason she didn't enjoy her early TV kisses with co-star Jason Segel: He had a very bad habit.

"It's like kissing an ashtray and he's trying to be polite by having gum or mints, but it doesn't help," she said at the time.

2 Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth in The Hunger Games

The bad kissing scenes in The Hunger Games were all thanks to Jennifer Lawrence's pranks, according to costar Liam Hemsworth. He revealed on The Tonight Show (via's Women's Health) that Lawrence would "make point of eating garlic or tuna fish" or anything else disgusting if they had a kissing scene.

3 Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in Spider-Man

Yep, the iconic Spider-Man kissing scene wasn't apparently so iconic in real-life. According to the Associated Press, Tobey Maguire said that "there was rain pouring up or down" his nose, making it impossible for him to breathe. "I was gasping for breath out of the corner of Kirsten's mouth," he added, referencing his costar Kirsten Dunst.

4 Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley in The Spectacular Now

Much like Lawrence, Shailene Woodley apparently pulled a fast one on co-star Miles Teller before their kissing scene in The Spectacular Now. "Before our first kissing scene, Shailene took these Chinese dirt supplements and shoved them in her mouth. It's like a dirt pouch," he told Variety at the film's premiere, adding that the supplements smelled pretty gross, too.