There's nothing like a good rom-com, and actor Matthew McConaughey was a prominent feature in the genre throughout the early 2000s, from The Wedding Planner to Failure to Launch. However, it's been a decade since we've been treated to a McConaughey rom-com after he decided to step away. Fortunately, McConaughey revealed in a new interview that there is one romantic comedy he'd consider returning to the genre for: a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel!

During an interview for E!'s Daily Pop on Nov. 9, McConaughey told co-host Carissa Culiner that he would "possibly" consider doing a sequel to the 2003 movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, where he portrayed Kate Hudson's on-screen love interest.

"I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one," he said. "And it lasts! People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit."

It turns out McConaughey and Hudson may have been impromptu rehearsing for a follow-up to their iconic karaoke scene, as the two have done sung together for fun "a few times" since, he revealed. "She's quicker for the mic for karaoke than I am," he said. "But she's pulled me in before."

McConaughey hasn't starred in a romantic comedy since 2009's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, but it was a decision the actor made for himself—even after being offered a $14.5 million paycheck to star in another rom-com.

"I never regretted that," McConaughey said about turning down the offer. "Intellectually, that was a hard one to say 'no' to. Just looking at that sheer number—are you kidding me? Wow. But I knew I needed to remain on my sabbatical from the films I had been doing for my own soul. And so, no, I never regretted it. But boy, saying 'no' to that really solidified my stance for myself. I was like, OK, I'm not breaking now."

The actor even revealed that the decision didn't sit well with Hollywood, as he had "14 months of absolutely no offers coming in" after he turned down that big paycheck. But his step into more serious roles proved beneficial for the actor: His performance in Dallas Buyers Club earned him his first Oscar in 2014.

Even though McConaughey has distanced himself from the genre, we can't help but get excited about the thought of another McConaughey rom-com on the horizon.

