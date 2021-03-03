Culture

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Looks Exactly Like His Dad in New Post

The "dos Hirams" are twinning again.

By Lia Beck
March 3, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
March 3, 2021
circle

Well, you can't get better casting than this. On Tuesday, Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their son, Michael Consuelos, together, and it's like looking at the same person at different points in his life. In a way, that's what you're doing.

Ripa captioned the post, "Dos Hirams #riverdale" referring to Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, on the CW series Riverdale. In 2018, Michael played a younger version of Hiram on one episode. It hasn't been confirmed at this point, but Ripa's post may indicate that Mark is stepping into that role again soon. She tagged the accounts for Riverdale and for the Archie comics on which the show is based.

Or maybe Ripa is just once again in awe of how similar they look. After all, this isn't the first time she has posted about her husband and son being lookalikes. Read on to see the latest shot she shared, and to find out more about the role they share. And for more on the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, See Kelly Ripa in Her First Live Episode, 20 Years Ago.

Looking at Mark and his son together is like seeing double.

Michael and Mark Consuelos in a selfie on Kelly Ripa's Instagram
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The TV host received a lot of comments on her post about how the pair are "twins," including from some celebrity followers. Bethenny Frankel wrote, "OMG twinning." Kandi Burruss posted, "Twins!" Naomi Campbell commented, "Twins" with heart emoji. Marisol Nichols, who plays Hiram's ex-wife on Riverdale, wrote, "Identical" with a heart emoji. Mark also commented on the post himself and wrote, "MC 2. Better," referring to their shared initials.

For another kid following in his dad's acting footsteps, See James Gandolfini's Lookalike Son as Tony in the Sopranos Prequel.

Ripa also shared their old school pictures.

Mark and Michael Consuelos' high school photos
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

In February, Ripa posted Mark and Michael's senior photos from high school, noting that 23-year-old Michael graduated in 2016 while Mark graduated in 1989. She said she decided to post the pics in honor of the Riverdale graduation episode that was airing.

"Thought you might like to see the Hiram’s [sic], old and young, senior pictures," Ripa wrote in the caption.

For more kids who resemble their famous moms and dads, check out 25 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents.

Michael wasn't sure he'd get the part on Riverdale, despite the family connection.

Michael and Mark Consuelos in a photo from Mark's Instagram
Mark Consuelos/Instagram

It seems like Michael would have been a shoo-in for the role of young Hiram, but he still had to audition. He appeared on his mom's talk show in 2018 and explained, "I never auditioned for anything before, so I went there with a bunch of people who could have been brothers or cousins. It looked like there were a bunch of Michaels in the audition room. I'm like, 'Gosh, am I going to get it?'" He added, "I thought looking like dad would kind of be my way in, but everyone there looked like my dad."

When Michael was cast, Mark wrote on Instagram, "Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud. Love you MJC."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Riverdale is truly a family affair.

Kelly Ripa, Michael Consuelos, and Mark Consuelos celebrating Michael's college graduation
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

In 2019, Ripa joined Riverdale for an episode, too. Ripa played Mrs. Mulwray, Hiram's mistress, who helped him with his evil schemes through her work at the town's water plant. "I find it endlessly amusing because I never really consider myself mistress material," Ripa told Entertainment Weekly. "But it thrilled me to no end to play my husband's mistress. I just found it amusing and sexy, the naughtiness of it all."

For more controversial fictional romances, check out The Most Hated TV Couples of All Time.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Cake Boss hand surgery
    Cake Boss hand surgery
    Culture

    "Cake Boss" Star Says He May Never Bake Again

    Will this star be able to work after his injury?

  • A young woman wearing a face mask and sunglasses walking down the street with the sun shining behind her.
    A young woman wearing a face mask and sunglasses walking down the street with the sun shining behind her.
    Health

    The One Thing You're Neglecting to Do to Avoid COVID

    A doctor warns this one easy measure is overlooked.

  • Seats in a movie theater
    Seats in a movie theater
    Culture

    This Movie Theater Chain Filed for Bankruptcy

    Another beloved theater is struggling to stay afloat.

  • young woman shopping at a gift store
    young woman shopping at a gift store
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Gift Store Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    The brand is already planning to close locations.

  • A woman sitting on a park bench while wearing a face mask.
    A woman sitting on a park bench while wearing a face mask.
    Health

    You Can Still Catch COVID From Doing This Outdoor

    You still need a mask when doing this activity outside.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask opens the front door to a building
    A young woman wearing a face mask opens the front door to a building
    Health

    The CDC Is About to Announce This COVID Guideline Change

    The agency may release new recommendations this week.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE