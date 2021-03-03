Well, you can't get better casting than this. On Tuesday, Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their son, Michael Consuelos, together, and it's like looking at the same person at different points in his life. In a way, that's what you're doing.

Ripa captioned the post, "Dos Hirams #riverdale" referring to Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, on the CW series Riverdale. In 2018, Michael played a younger version of Hiram on one episode. It hasn't been confirmed at this point, but Ripa's post may indicate that Mark is stepping into that role again soon. She tagged the accounts for Riverdale and for the Archie comics on which the show is based.

Or maybe Ripa is just once again in awe of how similar they look. After all, this isn't the first time she has posted about her husband and son being lookalikes. Read on to see the latest shot she shared, and to find out more about the role they share. And for more on the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, See Kelly Ripa in Her First Live Episode, 20 Years Ago.

Looking at Mark and his son together is like seeing double.

The TV host received a lot of comments on her post about how the pair are "twins," including from some celebrity followers. Bethenny Frankel wrote, "OMG twinning." Kandi Burruss posted, "Twins!" Naomi Campbell commented, "Twins" with heart emoji. Marisol Nichols, who plays Hiram's ex-wife on Riverdale, wrote, "Identical" with a heart emoji. Mark also commented on the post himself and wrote, "MC 2. Better," referring to their shared initials.

Ripa also shared their old school pictures.

In February, Ripa posted Mark and Michael's senior photos from high school, noting that 23-year-old Michael graduated in 2016 while Mark graduated in 1989. She said she decided to post the pics in honor of the Riverdale graduation episode that was airing.

"Thought you might like to see the Hiram’s [sic], old and young, senior pictures," Ripa wrote in the caption.

Michael wasn't sure he'd get the part on Riverdale, despite the family connection.

It seems like Michael would have been a shoo-in for the role of young Hiram, but he still had to audition. He appeared on his mom's talk show in 2018 and explained, "I never auditioned for anything before, so I went there with a bunch of people who could have been brothers or cousins. It looked like there were a bunch of Michaels in the audition room. I'm like, 'Gosh, am I going to get it?'" He added, "I thought looking like dad would kind of be my way in, but everyone there looked like my dad."

When Michael was cast, Mark wrote on Instagram, "Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud. Love you MJC."

Riverdale is truly a family affair.

In 2019, Ripa joined Riverdale for an episode, too. Ripa played Mrs. Mulwray, Hiram's mistress, who helped him with his evil schemes through her work at the town's water plant. "I find it endlessly amusing because I never really consider myself mistress material," Ripa told Entertainment Weekly. "But it thrilled me to no end to play my husband's mistress. I just found it amusing and sexy, the naughtiness of it all."

