Kim Kardashian Reveals the Message Her Late Father Sent Through a Medium

Twenty years have passed since Kim Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer. But the reality star says that she's communicated with him since—through a medium. In a new interview with GQ, the 43-year-old revealed that she met with a psychic who gave her a message that she believes was from her father. Kim believes this, because the message referenced something she's never shared publicly.

"My dad had a chip on his tooth," Kim told GQ, "and I always said, 'Dad, get a bonding and fix that tooth.' He'd just laugh and say, 'Kimberly, no one sees it. It's fine.'"

When Kim had her session with a medium, she had a chip on her own tooth. "Your dad is laughing at your tooth," the psychic told her.

"Who would know that?" Kim said in her interview with the publication. "It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside."

She explained that Robert once went to a psychic himself not long after he defended longtime friend O.J. Simpson in his murder trial. Kim said her father was generally opposed to psychics, particularly because of his Christian beliefs, but visited one anyway.

Kim recalled what Robert told her of his experience: "[The psychic] saw my last name and said, 'Kardashian will be internationally known. This is how I know they're full of [expletive]!"

Of course, that prediction ended up coming true, and it could explain why Kim is more open to extrasensory perception than her father was. She told GQ that she speaks with a few psychics and mediums on a regular basis.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"One is more of a spiritual healer putting out good vibes and energy," she said. "When they tell me things, I'll write them down. I don't walk away thinking that I'm going to read the list and make sure that everything comes true. After a few days I'll forget about it. Then six months after the fact, I will reread my notes from the session and it will have happened."

Kim has said that she's also connected with her father after his death through her youngest child, Psalm West.

In 2020, she told E! News, "On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman—a blind medium—came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated." At the time, a surrogate was pregnant with Psalm, but Kim said it was still a secret. "She had no idea. No one knew," she explained. "No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

She also remembered another instance in which a stranger suggested that Psalm had been here before.

"My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in," Kim explained. "But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, 'It's OK, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's OK with you.' I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"

Kim added that "multiple people" have said Psalm is a reincarnated family member. She continued, "So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him … I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!"

