 Skip to content
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Was Accused of Lobbing Homophobic Insult at Male Model

She was slammed for her response to Tyson Beckford.

Avatar for BLO Author
By James Grebey
April 6, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By James Grebey
April 6, 2024

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy, but the reality TV star found herself accused of homophobia following a back-and-forth Instagram spat with male supermodel and actor Tyson Beckford. In 2018, after Beckford posted some disparaging comments about Kardashian's body on social media, she fired back with a retort that some took issue with. Read to find out what she said and why some followers thought her insult was homophobic.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Slammed for Sharing Ben Affleck's "Personal Love Letters."

Beckford criticized Kardashian's outfit and body on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018
BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In 2018, in late July, Instagram user @amiradyme posted a since-deleted photo of Kardashian ahead of the reality star's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the picture, the reality star is wearing black, formfitting velvet pants and a revealing asymmetrical top.

"Sorry I don't care for it," Beckford commented, as reported by the Daily Mail. In another comment, he added, "She is not real, doctor [expletive] up on her right hip."

The popular Instagram gossip account The Shade Room reposted the picture and Beckford's comments on July 31.

"#Kanye bout to #cash #TysonBeckford #ousside," the caption read, implying that Kardashian's then-husband Kanye West would be offended at this slight against his wife.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Message Her Late Father Sent Through a Medium.

Kardashian was slammed for her response.

Kim Kardashian in 2018
Walter McBride/WireImage

Later that same day, Kardashian responded on The Shade Room's post.

"Sis we all know why you don't care for it," she wrote, along with a series of emojis evoking the Kermit drinking tea meme.

The explicitly shady clapback was soon met with backlash, because many interpreted Kardashian's remark to mean that Beckford didn't appreciate her body because he's secretly gay. She was slammed online for making a homophobic insult.

As reported by Teen Vogue, some X (formerly Twitter) users also accused the Kardashians star of appropriating African American English (AAE) in her reply to the model.

Beckford addressed the speculation.

Tyson Beckford in 2018
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Beckford denied Kardashian's implication while also touting his support of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a since-deleted Instagram post that same week, he offered his response. Per USA Today, he shared a photo of himself shirtless taken in a gym mirror with the caption, "Train 5-6 days a wk, weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can't defend themselves! I support LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈, even though I'm not Gay. It's just the Human thing to do."

For her part, Kardashian defended herself in a radio interview.

"For anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying 'sis'? All my best friends are gay," she said on Big Boy 92.3. "I support the community. I love the community. They love me. That has nothing to do with this."

She also said that the model was body shaming her with his comment.

"Really, dude? Like, you're going to body-shame me?" she said. "Like, OK. OK. OK, sis. You're going to body-shame me?"

Somewhat hilariously, when TMZ asked Kris Jenner to comment on the matter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch's response was simply "Who's Tyson?"

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Breaks Silence on Rumors of Taraji P. Henson Feud.

Beckford revealed a new element of the feud years later.

Tyson Beckford in 2023
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Beckford revisited the spat in 2021 and added some new context. He claimed that on VLADTV that he and Kardashian had actually dated "for a weekend" long before their Instagram fight.

"It was so weird that she called me gay, I was like sweetheart, you must have forgot," he said.

As reported by Page Six, the model also said that West sent one of his entourage to confront him when they ended up at the same event after the incident but he wasn't intimidated. The rapper implied in a subsequent Instagram video that Beckford was afraid to speak to him, while Beckford said the opposite was true.

"I'm like, 'You did not want no smoke. I had on my tuxedo. I would have undone my tie and got into it if you wanted to, but you didn't. I think you didn't realize how big I was,'" he said on VLADTV.

The now-53-year-old claimed that Kardashian's insult has had staying power, in that people will still accuse him of being gay as an insult.

"Sometimes I'll get a couple suckers on Instagram who will try to say like, 'Oh, yeah. You gay,'" Beckford said. "Then I'm like 'Where is this coming from?' You heard it from that [expletive]?'"

 

James Grebey
James has been an entertainment journalist for more than a decade, writing and editing for outlets like Vulture, Inverse, Polygon, TIME, The Daily Beast, SPIN Magazine, Fatherly, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Young friends raising their cocktails to cheers at a dinner party
    Young friends raising their cocktails to cheers at a dinner party
    Smarter Living

    6 Best Cocktails to Serve at a Dinner Party

    Etiquette and hospitality experts swear by them.

  • Woman's hand holding a makeup sponge in Dollar Tree
    Woman's hand holding a makeup sponge in Dollar Tree
    Smarter Living

    10 New Dollar Tree Beauty Finds

    Shopper says she "hit the name brand jackpot."

  • Kim Kardashian in 2024
    Kim Kardashian in 2024
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian Accused of Homophobic Insult

    She was slammed for her response to a male model.

  • A woman eats cottage cheese, one of the best snacks for weight loss, from a bowl in a sunlit kitchen with white walls.
    A woman eats cottage cheese, one of the best snacks for weight loss, from a bowl in a sunlit kitchen with white walls.
    Wellness

    The Best Snacks for Burning Belly Fat

    Opt for these healthy treats, fitness coach says.

  • Woman sleeping in her bed at night, glass on water and pills on the foreground, medicine and treatment concept
    Woman sleeping in her bed at night, glass on water and pills on the foreground, medicine and treatment concept
    Wellness

    FDA Issues New Alert on Sleep Medications

    There's a "risk of serious injuries."

  • Image of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 jet with registration N434WN shown landing at LAX, Los Angeles International Airport.
    Image of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 jet with registration N434WN shown landing at LAX, Los Angeles International Airport.
    Travel

    Southwest Is Under FAA Investigation

    This comes after two in-flight emergencies.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.