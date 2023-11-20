Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How She Convinced Robert Kardashian to Divorce Kris in New Doc

In the early '90s, Kris Jenner was going through a divorce with her first husband, Robert Kardashian, while simultaneously starting a relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. Kris and Caitlyn got married only a month after Kris and Robert's divorce was finalized, and in a new TV special, Caitlyn revealed the role she played in getting the separation taken care of. It involved taking Robert out to dinner and having a candid talk about the future.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Demanded $50 Million "Inconvenience Fee" From Ex-Fiancé After Breakup.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

As reported by E! News, in the special House of Kardashian, Caitlyn said of her ex-wife, "She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture. He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, 'This is ridiculous.' So, I called Robert up and said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.'"

During their meal, Caitlyn asked that Robert make the split as smooth as possible, because Kris had already moved on, and that was that. "We met [at] Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard, just the two of us in a booth in the back," the 74-year-old said. "And I basically said to him Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she's moving on. I said, 'I can take over from here. So, let's just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.' And he did."

Kris and Robert broke up following Kris' affair with a man named Todd Waterman. She has since opened up about her cheating playing a role in their marriage's demise in her 2011 memoir and on her reality shows. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris' daughter Khloé Kardashian asked her mom why she cheated on her father. "[H]e was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake," Kris said. "That's my life's biggest regret."

Caitlyn and Kris tied the knot just a few weeks after the other marriage was legally over. "We had been together five months and having a wonderful time," Caitlyn continued. "I wanted to get the wedding over with so we could move on with a normal life, even if it's four kids and four step-kids. As normal a life as we can make it."

Kris and Robert had welcomed four children together—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr.—and Caitlyn also had four kids from previous relationships—Burt and Casey Jenner with Chrystie Scott, and Brandon and Brody Jenner with Linda Thompson. Kris and Caitlyn then welcomed two children together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In the new special, Caitlyn also opened up about visiting with Robert during the end of his life. He died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

"He was really hurting, and I said to him, 'Hey, remember if I was in your position, my only worry would be for my kids. That the kids are gonna get through this. I just want you to know that I will always be there for the kids,'" Caitlyn recalled. "And he says, 'Oh, you didn't have to say that. I knew you would.' And a week later he died."

Kris and Caitlyn were married for over 20 years before they had a contentious divorce in 2015. During a recent interview with the U.K.'s This Morning, Caitlyn said that she and Kris now only communicate through Caitlyn's manager. "I don't really have any more contact with her," Caitlyn said. "It's kind of sad, because we went through a lot … There's just a lot there."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.