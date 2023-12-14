Fans Think Kim & Kourtney's Feud Ended Decades-Long Kardashian Family Tradition

A Kardashian holiday tradition has come to an end—at least for now. As reported by The U.S. Sun, in a recent Snapchat post, Khloé Kardashian shared that there will be no Kardashian family Christmas card this year. The family's habit of having professional photos taken for a holiday greeting dates all the way back to when Kris Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian, and their four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Jr., were all very young. The tradition continued on through the years that Kris was married to Caitlyn Jenner, and the cards became increasingly glamorous as the years went by.

In recent years, the Kardashian's official Christmas photos have seen new configurations of family members as a new generation of children has been welcomed. Some photos have only featured the kids or have had certain family members missing. This year, however, the card won't be happening at all. And while 39-year-old Khloé explained why in her post, some fans think that a feud between Kourtney and Kim is the real reason there was no holiday photoshoot.

Khloé posted a look back at past Christmas cards on her Snapchat account. "We used to have this family tradition growing up that every year we would do a family Christmas card and my mom would send it out to our friends and family over the holidays," she wrote. The reality star continued that there were "fun themes" and added, "It was something we really enjoyed doing as a family and I'm so glad we now have all of these amazing memories captured." She shared a number of old photos before explaining that the tradition has either come to an end or is taking a pause.

"As our family grew it got a little trickier (anyone with kids knows how impossible it is to get multiple kids to look at the camera lol) and so we decided to leave that tradition in the past for now, but I'm all about taking as many photos as we can," Khloé said.

Similarly, Khloé wrote next to a Nov. 29 Instagram post of herself with her children True and Tatum and her niece Dream, "I can't imagine trying to take a Christmas card I can't get everyone to look at the same time hehe!"ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

While Khloé's explanation sounds reasonable, some fans are convinced that the Christmas card tradition is actually over because of tension between Kim and Kourtney. Back in 2018, the two sisters got into a heated argument when it came to organizing the Christmas photoshoot, which was shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to E!, Kim and Kourtney fought over Kourtney not being able to make her schedule work with Kim's. This resulted in Kim famously saying of her sister, "She's the least exciting to look at." Kourtney also called Kim "a very distraught, evil human being." The two later got into a physical fight on the show amid Kourtney's decision to stop wanting to film.

More recently, Kim and Kourtney have been feuding again, which figured into the most recent season of their Hulu series The Kardashians. During a passionate phone call, they argued about Kourtney's wedding and Kim's work with the brand Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney called Kim "egotistical" and a "narcissist" while Kim claimed that Kourtney's friends, family, and children talked and complained about her behind her back. The two were able to be around one another following the fight, however, and filmed a joint confessional about it for the show.

As The U.S. Sun reported, fans on Reddit are speculating that Kourtney and Kim's standoff is the reason the cards are over. "Wasn't the whole Kim & kourtney slap fight about the Christmas card? Or was it Christmas in general?" one fan wrote. Another posted, "I like that they blame the children when it seems more like the adult children are the real reason." Someone else said, "It's bc they only get along in little cliques & not as entire group." Another fan referenced Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker and the recent arrival of their new baby, Rocky: "I wouldn't be surprised if Kourtney does her own since she has her 'own little family' now."

One Reddit user posted, "I think it's bc they would never all agree on who actually gets to be in the card anymore and it would cause internal tension" before giving a rundown of a number of potential issues, including the siblings no longer being in relationships with the other parent of their children.

So far, only Kris has revealed her own Christmas card, which just features herself and longtime partner Corey Gamble.

