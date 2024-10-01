5 Daily Habits That Can Help Stave Off Alzheimer’s, According to the Latest Research

Can Alzheimer’s be prevented by simple lifestyle changes and daily habits? Research published in the June 17 2020 online issue of Neurology funded by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) indicates that yes, it absolutely can make a difference. “Combining more healthy lifestyle behaviors was associated with substantially lower risk for Alzheimer’s disease in a study that included data from nearly 3,000 research participants,” says the National Institutes of Health ( NIH ). “Those who adhered to four or all of the five specified healthy behaviors were found to have a 60% lower risk of Alzheimer’s.” Here are the exact habits that made a difference, according to the study.

Physical Activity Shutterstock Physical activity is a key factor in staving off Alzheimer's, experts say. This doesn’t necessarily mean running, or gym session, but regular daily activity like walking, gardening and yard work, cleaning, and so on. “Research has shown that people who take regular exercise may be up to 20% less likely to develop dementia than those who don't take regular exercise,” says the Alzheimer’s Society . “This came from some analysis that combined the results of 58 studies into exercise and dementia.”

Not Smoking iStock Not smoking is crucial for preventing Alzheimer’s. “Using reliable study approaches, recent research estimates that current smokers have a 30 percent to 75 percent greater risk for developing dementia when compared with nonsmokers,” says James M. Ellison, MD, MPH , via BrightFocus Foundation. “One analysis of this data suggests that 14 percent of Alzheimer’s disease cases can be attributed to smoking. This is good news, in a certain way, because smoking is a lifestyle choice and therefore considered a modifiable risk factor.”

Light-to-Moderate Alcohol Consumption Shutterstock Light to moderate drinking appears to be the sweet spot when it comes to preventing Alzhheimer’s, according to a study of nearly 4 million South Koreans. “We found that maintaining mild to moderate alcohol consumption as well as reducing alcohol consumption from a heavy to moderate level were associated with a decreased risk of dementia,” said first author Dr. Keun Hye Jeon, assistant professor at CHA Gumi Medical Center, CHA University in Gumi, South Korea, told CNN . RELATED: Vision Problems May Signal Alzheimer's.

MIND Diet Antonina Vlasova/Shutterstock The MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet is a brain-healthy diet that can help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. “One of the more exciting things about this is that people who adhered even moderately to the MIND diet had a reduction in their risk for AD,” nutritional epidemiologist Martha Clare Morris, ScD, tells RUMC . “I think that will motivate people.” The MIND diet is heavily focused on green leafy vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, beans, poultry, olive oil, wine, and berries. “Although the idea that a heart-healthy diet may help protect against cognitive decline as we age is not new, it is extremely significant,” says Rebecca Edelmayer, PhD, via the Alzheimer’s Association . “Research continues to demonstrate how powerful good dietary practices may be in maintaining brain function.”