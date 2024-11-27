Experts Say This Is the Easiest Way to Pack Thanksgiving Leftovers

For most people, the only thing better than indulging in a massive Thanksgiving Day feast is enjoying leftovers in the days following the holiday. Of course, the most important rule is to make sure you get everything packed away so it can be reheated and safely enjoyed later. But before you reach for your typical food storage containers, there is one inventive way to store that extra turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes that could change your entire outlook on reliving the biggest meal of the year. Read on for the easiest way to pack Thanksgiving leftovers, according to experts.

Most Thanksgiving hosts know that the courteous thing to do following your holiday feast is to send your guests home with a little bit of the remaining food. But instead of opting for traditional containers, beloved home hack expert @BrunchWithBabs explains that her favorite trick for doling out extra food involves disposable muffin or cupcake tins .

“[It’s] the perfect serving size for Thanksgiving leftovers,” she explains. “They get a little bit of everything!”

This hack also separates food for those picky eaters who can’t stand to have different items touch on their plate.

To make this even more convenient, @BrunchWithBabs suggests setting up a leftovers station complete with the tins and covers guests will need. Simply ask everyone to help themselves to what they'd like to take home.

Besides being polite and possibly saving your fridge from the strain of being stuffed with an obscene amount of food, this doubles as an easy way to cut down on post-meal cleanup and breakdown.

There’s another hidden benefit, too.

“The best part: These go right into the oven for leftovers the next day,” says @BrunchWithBabs. And since they also function as a serving tray, this can cut back on dishes once again!

Want to take things a little further? TikToker @AtHomeWithShannon says one of the best ways to set up your leftover station is to use a bar cart that you can wheel out once the meal has finished. This way, you can set everything up beforehand and then simply place it near your serving area when everyone is ready.

You can also go the extra mile by writing funny or cute sayings on your to-go containers for a nice personal touch.