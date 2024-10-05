Scientists Reveal the Secret to Staying Healthy Over 40

Getting fit and healthy in your 40s is key to laying the foundation for vibrant, useful middle age and senior years. “We are increasingly understanding that what you do earlier in life has a long-term impact,” Norrina Allen , an associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, tells the American Heart Association. Making changes doesn’t have to be overwhelming—hopefully you are doing most of them already. Here are the top ways to stay healthy over 40, according to experts.

Eat the Right Amount of Food Shutterstock Depending on how active you are, you may need less food after 40. “Your metabolism slows down as you age, and your caloric needs decrease,” Gabriela Dellapiana, MD, tells Cedars-Sinai . “You may need to take in fewer calories to maintain a healthy weight. Exercise helps lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes, and it can cause changes in body composition, but it’s not enough to cause weight loss.”

Go See Your Doctor iStock Don’t skip medical wellness checkups after 40. “Turning 40 typically means taking proactive steps toward maintaining your health," Riza Conroy, MD, tells The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center . "Visit your doctor annually for a checkup. Get your immunizations, lab work (for example, testing your cholesterol and glucose levels), Pap smear and mammogram for women. For men, make sure you have an annual testicular exam with a doctor and monthly on your own."

Eat a Nutritious Diet Shutterstock What you eat at 40 can impact your health at 70. “People who adhered to healthy dietary patterns in midlife, especially those rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, were significantly more likely to achieve healthy aging,” Anne-Julie Tessier, PhD , postdoctoral fellow at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, tells the American Society for Nutrition. “This suggests that what you eat in midlife can play a big role in how well you age.”

Protect Your Skin Shutterstock Protect your skin from the sun, experts advise. “Dermatologists recommend using sunscreens that have an SPF of 30 or greater and are ‘broad spectrum,’ meaning they protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays, both of which contribute to skin aging and skin cancer,” dermatologist Jenny Hu, MD , tells Keck Medicine of USC Everyday Health. “It’s important to apply a liberal amount of sunscreen with a guideline of at least one ounce — enough to fill a shot glass — to exposed parts of the body.” RELATED: 40 Incredible Ways Your Body Changes After 40.

Exercise For 30 Minutes a Day Shutterstock Eating a healthy diet and exercising for at least 30 minutes is crucial for being healthy in your 40s. “Doing so will decrease your risk of heart attack, stroke and dementia by 50 percent,” Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician who’s board certified in internal, geriatric and palliative medicine, tells Parade. “While taking a multivitamin each day may offer some benefit, we do know that vitamin D helps fortify bones and vitamin B12 helps with nerves. As far as expensive supplements that make bombastic claims, there is no scientific evidence that they provide any substantial health benefits, and remember: The FDA does not regulate this industry.”

Sleep For At Least 7 Hours Shutterstock It’s important to get at least 7 hours of sleep every night. “Lack of sleep impacts your memory, emotions, weight and even your appearance,” says Johns Hopkins Health. “The older you get, the harder it can be to fall and stay asleep, but you still need the same amount of hours.”

Watch Out For Perimenopause Signs iStock Many women start feeling signs of perimenopause in their mid-40s. “Night sweats, depression and irritability all interfere with our functioning and sleep,” says Eynav Accortt, PhD, a clinical psychologist and director of Cedars-Sinai’s Reproductive Psychology Program. “If night sweats are keeping you up at night and, as a result, making you irritable during the day, how are you supposed to work and be there for your partner or kids in the evening and your parents on weekends? For help and assistance with perimenopause symptoms, see your gynecologist.”