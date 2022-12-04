Halle Berry has kicked butt in action movies and played more than one superhero. With all the fights and stunts she's had to carry out, it was a love scene involving a gig that would prove the most dangerous. In an April 2020 interview on The Tonight Show, Berry shared that she was directed to seduce her co-star while eating the fruit in an early 2000s hit. The vibe changed when it became lodged in her throat, and her co-star had to perform the Heimlich maneuver. "So not sexy," the Oscar winner deemed the moment.

It happened when Berry was a Bond girl.

Berry starred as Jinx Johnson in the 2002 movie Die Another Day, alongside Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond. It was the fourth and final Bond movie for Brosnan and the first and only for Berry.

She choked on a fig.

When she was on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Berry if she ever had an embarrassing moment during one of her fight or action scenes.

"Not an action scene," she responded, "but one time I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day. I was supposed to be all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it." She added, laughing, "He had to get up and do the Heimlich … So not sexy. Like, so not sexy."

She called Brosnan one of her "favorite people."

Berry continued of her co-star, "James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me. He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

The actor also showed love for her co-star in a recent Twitter post. On Nov. 22, she marked the 20th anniversary of Die Another Day by tweeting a video clip from the movie, and writing, "… it's been 20 years. Pierce Brosnan forever my BOND!"

Brosnan didn't want to take too much credit.

Two months after Berry appeared on The Tonight Show, Brosnan was one of Fallon's guests, and the the choking story came up.

"I vaguely remember it," the actor said. "I've seen little quotes in the press recently. Yeah, we were on the set. I'm not quite sure what I did. I might have Heimliched her. I'm not sure." Laughing, he added, "I just patted her on the back."