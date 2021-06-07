Culture

The Worst Halle Berry Movie of All Time, According to Critics

These reviled films earned Halle Berry the worst reviews of her career.


Halle Berry has had an accomplished career that includes critically acclaimed classics and beloved crowd-pleasers. Her work earned her an Academy Award—the first Best Actress win for a Black woman in Oscars history—and turned her into A-list talent. But even great actors have some misses under their belt, and Berry is no exception. We know our favorites, but what are the worst Halle Berry movies of all time?

To find out, we went through Rotten Tomatoes' list of all of her films, then sorted by critics' scores to determine Berry's worst reviewed movies. These are the films that had the lowest percentages of critical approval, from forgotten box-office failures to popcorn flicks that missed the mark with reviewers. Read on to see if any of your go-to Halle Berry movies ended up on the list.

25
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

halle berry in x-men the last stand
20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent

24
Die Another Day (2002)

halle berry in die another day
MGM

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56 percent

23
Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)

halle berry in why do fools fall in love
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent

22
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

halle berry in kingsman the golden circle
20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

21
The Last Boy Scout (1991)

halle berry in the last boy scout
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47 percent

20
Losing Isaiah (1995)

halle berry in losing isaiah
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent

19
The Call (2013)

halle berry in the call
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44 percent

18
The Program (1993)

halle berry in the program
Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent

17
Boomerang (1992)

halle berry in boomerang
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent

16
Kidnap (2017)

halle berry in kidnap
Aviron Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35 percent

15
Swordfish (2001)

halle berry in swordfish
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

14
Race the Sun (1996)

halle berry in race the sun
TriStar Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

13
Frankie & Alice (2010)

halle berry in frankie and alice
Codeblack Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent

12
The Flintstones (1994)

halle berry in the flintstones
Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20 percent

11
B.A.P.S. (1997)

halle berry in baps
New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16 percent

10
Gothika (2003)

halle berry in gothika
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15 percent

9
The Rich Man's Wife (1996)

halle berry in the rich man's wife
Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13 percent

8
Kings (2017)

halle berry in kings
The Orchard

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13 percent

7
Strictly Business (1991)

halle berry in strictly business
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

6
Perfect Stranger (2007)

halle berry in perfect stranger
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

5
Father Hood (1993)

halle berry in father hood
Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

4
Catwoman (2004)

halle berry in catwoman
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9 percent

3
New Year's Eve (2011)

halle berry in new year's eve
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7 percent

2
Movie 43 (2013)

halle berry in movie 43
Relativity Media

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4 percent

1
Dark Tide (2012)

halle berry in dark tide
Wrekin Hill Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent

