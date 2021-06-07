Halle Berry has had an accomplished career that includes critically acclaimed classics and beloved crowd-pleasers. Her work earned her an Academy Award—the first Best Actress win for a Black woman in Oscars history—and turned her into A-list talent. But even great actors have some misses under their belt, and Berry is no exception. We know our favorites, but what are the worst Halle Berry movies of all time?

To find out, we went through Rotten Tomatoes' list of all of her films, then sorted by critics' scores to determine Berry's worst reviewed movies. These are the films that had the lowest percentages of critical approval, from forgotten box-office failures to popcorn flicks that missed the mark with reviewers. Read on to see if any of your go-to Halle Berry movies ended up on the list.

25 X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent

24 Die Another Day (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56 percent

23 Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent

22 Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

21 The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47 percent

20 Losing Isaiah (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent

19 The Call (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44 percent

18 The Program (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent

17 Boomerang (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent

16 Kidnap (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35 percent

15 Swordfish (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

14 Race the Sun (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

13 Frankie & Alice (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent

12 The Flintstones (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20 percent

11 B.A.P.S. (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16 percent

10 Gothika (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15 percent

9 The Rich Man's Wife (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13 percent

8 Kings (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13 percent

7 Strictly Business (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

6 Perfect Stranger (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

5 Father Hood (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

4 Catwoman (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9 percent

3 New Year's Eve (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7 percent

2 Movie 43 (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4 percent

1 Dark Tide (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent

