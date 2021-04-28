The Academy Awards were reimagined this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one key aspect didn't change a bit: viewers critiquing celebrities' outfits from home. The red carpet was back in action at the Oscars on Sunday, and one star's look didn't go over quite so well. Halle Berry's Oscars look included a new bob hairstyle with short bangs that got fans talking online.

Since her appearance got armchair stylists talking, Berry has responded to one viewer who commented on her look. Fortunately, there are no hard feelings. Read on to see Berry's full Oscars glam and to find out how she responded to a tweet about her much-discussed hairstyle. And for more on the actor, check out Halle Berry Just Shared a Rare Photo of Her 13-Year-Old Daughter, Nahla.

Berry wore a mauve gown and a new hairstyle to the ceremony.

Berry attended the Oscars to present the awards for Best Production Design and Best Cinematography. On Instagram, she shared the details of her outfit for the night, which included a gown by Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin shoes, and jewelry by Ridano. She also gave a shoutout to her makeup artist Jorge Monroy, stylist Lindsay Flores, and hairstylist Sara Seward.

It was the hair in particular that got people talking.

Viewers were divided when it came to Berry's new hairstyle—loving it, hating it, or just poking a little bit of a fun at it. One Twitter user, @troyellas, posted, "halle berry tonight" along with a video of someone jokingly showing off a bob wig. Two days later, Berry shared the tweet, adding a distressed emoji and a crying laughing emoji. @troyellas then responded, "OH MY GOD?!?!"

Prior to the event, Berry hinted that she'd chopped a lot of hair off.

On the day of the Oscars, Berry posted a photo of a pile of freshly cut hair on a floor on Twitter. In response, a fan, @beltwaybinz, wrote, "Uh-oh….SHE has arrived for Oscars night!" with photos of Berry with her short pixie haircut at the 2002 Oscars, when she won the award for Best Actress for her role in Monster's Ball. Berry wrote back, "Yeap. stay tuned" with a winking emoji.

Berry's hairstylist also posted an image of the cut hair on her Instagram and captioned the post, "We came to play."

There was another debut during Berry's Oscars night.

Berry didn't just reveal her new hairstyle at the Oscars. The awards show also marked the first time she's walked a red carpet with her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. Berry shared a photo of them all dressed up together ahead of the show.

Speaking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic, Hunt said of being at the show, "I'm a rookie, so she is showing me all the details." Of their preparation for the evening, Berry added, "It was calm. It was easy-breezy, no stress."

Berry confirmed that she was dating Hunt in September 2020. She posted a photo of herself wearing a "Van Hunt" T-shirt on her Instagram and captioned it, "now ya know…"

