See Adele's Rare Appearance at an Oscars After Party

Singer Adele hosted Saturday Night Live back in October, but fans haven't seen much of the star since the night she showed off her comedy chops. With her fourth studio album hopefully still on the way, the star resurfaced on Sunday evening to celebrate the success of a friend. Adele stepped out to attend the Oscars after party of actor (and fellow Brit) Daniel Kaluuya, who won Best Supporting Actor for playing Black Panther Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Read on to see Adele kicking up her heels on Oscar night and to hear what else she's been up to lately. And for more on her surprise hosting gig, check out Adele's SNL Appearance Has Everyone Asking This One Question.

Fans haven't heard much from Adele in the last few months.

Adele didn't post anything about the Oscars or the party on her Instagram—the last post on her grid was an acknowledgement of the 10th anniversary of her album 21, three months ago—but another attendee shared a selfie with the singer to her story. As reported by E!, actor Amber Chardae Robinson, who plays Betty Coachman in Judas and the Black Messiah, pulled Adele close for a snap.

She was the life of the party on Oscar night.

The official account of the bartending service that worked the after party and the private drinks afterwards, Curly Bartender, shared a video of Adele (which has since been removed) and the other guests singing along to the Jennifer Lopez featuring Ja Rule song, "I'm Real."

"♥️ For all the Adele fans that have been so nice here's a little clip of when we went from the Oscar's after party to the After after party," the caption of the now removed video reads. "@adele loved our Moscow Mules & we loved the dance party. Thanks for having us cater to you !"

Adele seems to be wearing a chartreuse robe with feather trim over a black dress, with her hair long and straight.

Earlier in the night, the bartending service also shared a video from the first party showing musician Drake, a long-time friend of Adele's, enjoying the festivities.

Adele already has an Oscar of her own.

The singer didn't attend the ceremony, which was much sparser than usual due to COVID. But she has already experienced some Oscar glory of her own. Adele (and her co-writer Paul Epworth) won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2013 for "Skyfall," the title song of the James Bond film of the same name. She also performed the song on the telecast after being introduced by Jennifer Lawrence.

And her long-awaited new album could be on the horizon.

Adele found success right out of the gate with her debut album 19 in 2008. Followup 21 came out in 2011, with 25 arriving in 2015. (All of them are titled with her age at the time of their release.) Fans have been waiting more than five years for the songstress' next collection of tracks, but the wait is almost over. According to Rolling Stone, a new LP is expected this year, though there are very few details to go off of, including a release date.

"Last December, veteran drummer Matt Chamberlain told interviewer Eddie Trunk that he was recently in the studio with Adele," reports the magazine. "'I just got to work on some new music for Adele,' he said. 'To hear that voice in my headphones was getting me chills.'"

Meanwhile, Adele also marked a big milestone in her personal life, finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she'll share custody of son Angelo James.

