The 93rd Academy Awards were expected to be strange—like most awards shows in 2021—but one presenter took it to a new level. While accepting his Oscar, this winner threw in a comment about his parents having sex. The statement left the crowd, including his mother, in shock. Read on to find out what this Oscar-wining actor said, and for more spicy thoughts from Academy Award honorees, 89-Year-Old Rita Moreno Reveals Her Secret to Having Great Sex.

Daniel Kaluuya brought up his parents having sex during his acceptance speech.

Daniel Kaluuya won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah at the Academy Awards on April 25. After delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech, Kaluuya veered into uncharted territory. The actor remarked that he would be getting back to work on Tuesday after celebrating this win. "You've got to celebrate life," Kaluuya told the crowd. "We're breathing. We're walking. It's incredible. Life's incredible. My mom met my dad. They had sex. It's amazing." The camera cut to his mother, stunned by the comment.

You could see Kaluuya's mother mouthing the words, "What is he talking about?" The actor went on to say, "I'm so happy to be alive. So I'm going to celebrate that tonight." And for more stars speaking candidly, Salma Hayek Said This Was the Hardest Sex Scene She Ever Had to Film.

The Oscar winner seemed to regret the comment.

The buzz surrounding Kaluuya's quirky comment carried into the post-Oscars events. When he arrived at the virtual pressroom, a member of the press asked Kaluuya about the sex reference, as Cosmopolitan reported. "Is that gonna live on? I think it's pretty obvious that all of our parents had sex," Kaluuya replied. "That just came out of my mouth. My mom's probably gonna text me some stuff, but here we are."

Kaluuya then turned to someone next to him to say, "Ah, I really shouldn't have said that." He later joked, "I'm going to avoid my phone for a bit. I think my mom is not going to be very happy. Nah, but she's going to be cool. She's got a sense of humor. We give it to each other. So it's cool." And for more insight into the private lives of celebrities, Holly Madison Says Anyone Moving Into the Playboy Mansion Had to Do This.

Before his cringe-worthy comment, Kaluuya gave a touching speech.

Before the Academy Award winner referenced that his parents had sex and made him, he delivered a touching speech. Kaluuya thanked his mother, family, friends, and fellow cast members. "For my mom, thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I can stand at my fullest height," he said.

The star also thanked Hampton, the man he portrayed in the film. "What a man," he said of the late activist. Kaluuya noted that "there's so much work to do" when it comes to social justice. "And that's on everyone in this room. This ain't no single man job." And for more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The actor said his mom isn't excited by his success.

When Kaluuya was on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Oct. 2018, host Jimmy Kimmel asked if his mom was excited about his success as an actor. "No," Kaluuya answered, which prompted laughter from the audience. "That's not even a joke, she's just not," he clarified. The actor explained that his mom wasn't a fan of the lack of stable income, and didn't really understand how freelancing worked.

Kaluuya continued that even his Best Actor Academy Award nomination in 2018 for Get Out didn't sway his mother. He said she was the first person he FaceTimed after getting word of the Oscar nod. Kaluuya recalled that his mom responded to the big news by saying, "Congratulations, does this mean you're going to have a job?" And for more on your favorite celebrities behind the scenes, A Disney World Employee Is Rating Celebrities Based on How Rude They Are.