Culture

Holly Madison Says Anyone Moving into the Playboy Mansion Had to Do This

The former Playboy Bunny and author opened up about move-in requirements in an interview.

By Zachary Mack
April 8, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
April 8, 2021

Holly Madison became a television fixture in the mid-2000s as a star of E!'s hit reality show, The Girls Next Door, which famously followed the lives of Playboy models who resided in one of the world's most notorious properties. But during a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Madison opened up about what she and her roommates had to do before moving into the Playboy Mansion with her ex, Hugh Hefner—causing a little drama with one of her former co-stars in the process. Read on to see what was required, and for more famous couples, check out 15 Onscreen Couples You Totally Forgot Dated in Real Life.

Madison says anyone moving into the Playboy Mansion "had to sleep" with Hefner first.

Hugh Hefner
Shutterstock

During the interview, the former Playboy Bunny and author reflected upon her relationship with the late Hefner from 2001 to 2008. But Madison dropped a bombshell when she explained to host Alex Cooper what had to happen in order for anyone to get the green light to become a full-time resident in the Playboy Mansion.

"I had to sleep with him first," she said. "I'm not trying to s***-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

Madison says she was worried about getting pregnant at the time.

Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson at an event in Hollywood
Shutterstock

Madison continued to open up about their relationships, saying that she was afraid she might become pregnant while they were together. She admitted she's grateful that it never happened, Just Jared reports.

"I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old," Madison said. "When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex, where I felt like, 'OK, I did that. I, like, breached my own boundaries and I wasn't comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.' I almost locked myself into this box." And for more on celebrity couples, check out Jennifer Aniston Shared the One Thing She'd Never Do in a Relationship.

Madison said she knew it was time to move out when their relationship soured.

Holly Madison

But Madison, who now has a four-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella, said that the idea of eventually becoming a mother is part of what got her to finally move out of the mansion. The rest of her decision was based on her deteriorating relationship with Hefner.

"When I realized I wasn't going to be able to have kids with him, that was a big thing … and my depression was coming back," Madison said.  "As everybody was leaving, I started to realize it's just me and Hef, he started lashing out at me more. I don't know if he was just stressed … I know things weren't so great financially for him. He started lashing out for really stupid things and I just realized I can't be here. This guy is an a******, I can't stay here."

Madison's comments caused some drama with one of her former co-stars.

Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt with Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison
Shutterstock

Even though the interview contained some major revelations about what life was really like in the Playboy Mansion, it also managed to stir up controversy with one of Madison's former co-stars. In response to E! News's Instagram post about Madison's comments, fellow former Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson commented: "Dude… it's 2021," with a laughing emoji.

But before other commenters could get an explanation for any potential underlying hard feelings from her, Wilkinson clarified in a reply that she had moved on from that phase of her life. "Times have changed," she said in a comment beneath the post. "I forgive and have kids to love and focus on." And for more on famous pairings that have stood the test of time, check out 12 Beloved Celebrity Couples, Then and Now.

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Insecure man
    Insecure man
    Smarter Living

    The No. 1 Thing People Dislike About Themselves

    What would change about yourself if you had the chance?

  • Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys, and Dylan at Buckingham Palace in 2011
    Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys, and Dylan at Buckingham Palace in 2011
    Culture

    See Catherine Zeta-Jones' Kids Now

    Her children with Michael Douglas are 17 and 20.

  • Woman getting COVID vaccine
    Woman getting COVID vaccine
    Health

    Moderna Caused This in 82 Percent of People

    This was the most common side effect.

  • man smiling will taking care of hygiene
    man smiling will taking care of hygiene
    Health

    This Surprising Body Part Cleans Itself

    Trying to clean it could do more harm than good.

  • Tami Stronach in "The NeverEnding Story"
    Tami Stronach in "The NeverEnding Story"
    Culture

    See the Girl From "The NeverEnding Story" Now

    Tami Stronach reflects on her child stardom.

  • Young man thinking
    Young man thinking
    Smarter Living

    Hard Riddles That'll Leave You Stumped

    Good luck trying to figure these out.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group