Holly Madison became a television fixture in the mid-2000s as a star of E!'s hit reality show, The Girls Next Door, which famously followed the lives of Playboy models who resided in one of the world's most notorious properties. But during a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Madison opened up about what she and her roommates had to do before moving into the Playboy Mansion with her ex, Hugh Hefner—causing a little drama with one of her former co-stars in the process.

Madison says anyone moving into the Playboy Mansion "had to sleep" with Hefner first.

During the interview, the former Playboy Bunny and author reflected upon her relationship with the late Hefner from 2001 to 2008. But Madison dropped a bombshell when she explained to host Alex Cooper what had to happen in order for anyone to get the green light to become a full-time resident in the Playboy Mansion.

"I had to sleep with him first," she said. "I'm not trying to s***-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

Madison says she was worried about getting pregnant at the time.

Madison continued to open up about their relationships, saying that she was afraid she might become pregnant while they were together. She admitted she's grateful that it never happened, Just Jared reports.

Madison continued to open up about their relationships, saying that she was afraid she might become pregnant while they were together. She admitted she's grateful that it never happened, Just Jared reports.

"I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old," Madison said. "When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex, where I felt like, 'OK, I did that. I, like, breached my own boundaries and I wasn't comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.' I almost locked myself into this box."

Madison said she knew it was time to move out when their relationship soured.

But Madison, who now has a four-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella, said that the idea of eventually becoming a mother is part of what got her to finally move out of the mansion. The rest of her decision was based on her deteriorating relationship with Hefner.

"When I realized I wasn't going to be able to have kids with him, that was a big thing … and my depression was coming back," Madison said. "As everybody was leaving, I started to realize it's just me and Hef, he started lashing out at me more. I don't know if he was just stressed … I know things weren't so great financially for him. He started lashing out for really stupid things and I just realized I can't be here. This guy is an a******, I can't stay here."

Madison's comments caused some drama with one of her former co-stars.

Even though the interview contained some major revelations about what life was really like in the Playboy Mansion, it also managed to stir up controversy with one of Madison's former co-stars. In response to E! News's Instagram post about Madison's comments, fellow former Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson commented: "Dude… it's 2021," with a laughing emoji.

But before other commenters could get an explanation for any potential underlying hard feelings from her, Wilkinson clarified in a reply that she had moved on from that phase of her life. "Times have changed," she said in a comment beneath the post. "I forgive and have kids to love and focus on."