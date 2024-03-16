Wellness

6 Gummy Vitamins That Are Even Better Than Pills

These supplements may be easier to take, and won't leave a bad taste in your mouth.

By Kali Coleman
March 16, 2024
Many of us don't get the vital nutrients we need for our health naturally. That's where supplements come in handy—but the thought of taking a pill every day, particularly one that doesn't taste terribly pleasant, is not something everyone can stomach. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take supplements at all, however: You might just need something that's a little easier to get down. Read on for our experts' recommendations for six gummy vitamins that might be even better than pills.

1
Mary Ruth's Vitamin D

Mary ruth's product photo of vitamin d gummies
Mary Ruth's

Many of us don't get enough vitamin D from sun exposure, and would benefit from a supplement like Mary Ruth's Vitamin D gummies, Sara Chatfield, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist working with HealthCanal, tells Best Life.

"One gummy provides 1,000 international units (IU) of cholecalciferol, the preferred form for raising blood levels of vitamin D," Chatfield explains, citing a 2021 study published in the Nutrients journal. "They're also third-party tested and don't contain artificial colors or flavors."

2
Nature Made Vitamin C

Nature Made product photo of vitamin C gummies
Nature Made

If you've ever taken extra vitamin C, you know how bulky those pills can be. That's why clinical nutritionist Evelina Sabonaityte, MD, suggests Nature Made Vitamin C gummies instead.

"Bursting with citrus flavor, these gummies offer a convenient and palatable way to support your immune system without the hassle of traditional pills," she shares.

3
SmartyPants Adult Complete Gummies

Smartypants adult complete gummies product photo
SmartyPants

Need something a little more complex? If you're opposed to taking a multivitamin pill, Sabonaityte recommends Smarty Pants Adult Complete gummies as a good solution.

"Packed with essential vitamins and omega-3s, these gummies are a tasty and easy-to-digest alternative," she says.

4
Juice Plus+ Chewables

Juice Plus+ product photo of chewable gummies
Juice Plus+

Juice Plus+ claims their Chewables are "ideal" for anyone who doesn't like to swallow capsules—and health expert Melissa Rifkin, RD, would agree. The company's gummy vitamins come in fruit, vegetable, and berry blends.

"Each come with their own unique blend of fruits and vegetables, containing over 30 fruits, veggies, and berries, as well as other plant-based ingredients," Rifkin notes. "Consuming these chewables daily will boost your intake of micronutrients and antioxidants without the added high fructose corn syrup."

5
Nature's Way Quick Calm

Nature's Way Quick Calm gummies product photo
Nature's Way

Feeling a bit on edge? Lynn Green, integrative nurse and master herbalist, recommends Nature's Way Quick Calm gummies for "fast, drug-free relief."

This supplement combines L-theanine and ashwagandha to "promote relaxation and calm without daytime drowsiness," Green shares.

6
Garden of Life mykind Organics

Garden of Life my kind organics gummy product photo
Garden of Life

Another good organic and plant-based alternative specifically designed for women is Garden of Life mykind Organics Women's gummy vitamins, according to Sabonaityte.

"Crafted from real fruits and vegetables, these gummies cater to women's nutritional needs, making them a perfect fit for those prioritizing plant-based nutrition," she says.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
