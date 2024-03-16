6 Gummy Vitamins That Are Even Better Than Pills

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Many of us don't get the vital nutrients we need for our health naturally. That's where supplements come in handy—but the thought of taking a pill every day, particularly one that doesn't taste terribly pleasant, is not something everyone can stomach. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take supplements at all, however: You might just need something that's a little easier to get down. Read on for our experts' recommendations for six gummy vitamins that might be even better than pills.

1 Mary Ruth's Vitamin D

Many of us don't get enough vitamin D from sun exposure, and would benefit from a supplement like Mary Ruth's Vitamin D gummies, Sara Chatfield, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist working with HealthCanal, tells Best Life.

"One gummy provides 1,000 international units (IU) of cholecalciferol, the preferred form for raising blood levels of vitamin D," Chatfield explains, citing a 2021 study published in the Nutrients journal. "They're also third-party tested and don't contain artificial colors or flavors."

2 Nature Made Vitamin C

If you've ever taken extra vitamin C, you know how bulky those pills can be. That's why clinical nutritionist Evelina Sabonaityte, MD, suggests Nature Made Vitamin C gummies instead.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Bursting with citrus flavor, these gummies offer a convenient and palatable way to support your immune system without the hassle of traditional pills," she shares.

3 SmartyPants Adult Complete Gummies

Need something a little more complex? If you're opposed to taking a multivitamin pill, Sabonaityte recommends Smarty Pants Adult Complete gummies as a good solution.

"Packed with essential vitamins and omega-3s, these gummies are a tasty and easy-to-digest alternative," she says.

4 Juice Plus+ Chewables

Juice Plus+ claims their Chewables are "ideal" for anyone who doesn't like to swallow capsules—and health expert Melissa Rifkin, RD, would agree. The company's gummy vitamins come in fruit, vegetable, and berry blends.

"Each come with their own unique blend of fruits and vegetables, containing over 30 fruits, veggies, and berries, as well as other plant-based ingredients," Rifkin notes. "Consuming these chewables daily will boost your intake of micronutrients and antioxidants without the added high fructose corn syrup."

5 Nature's Way Quick Calm

Feeling a bit on edge? Lynn Green, integrative nurse and master herbalist, recommends Nature's Way Quick Calm gummies for "fast, drug-free relief."

This supplement combines L-theanine and ashwagandha to "promote relaxation and calm without daytime drowsiness," Green shares.

6 Garden of Life mykind Organics

Another good organic and plant-based alternative specifically designed for women is Garden of Life mykind Organics Women's gummy vitamins, according to Sabonaityte.

"Crafted from real fruits and vegetables, these gummies cater to women's nutritional needs, making them a perfect fit for those prioritizing plant-based nutrition," she says.

